"I can't bite my tongue... Maria Sharapova is way hotter than he is" - When Serena Williams lashed out at Gilles Simon after equal prize money debate

Serena Williams once sided with her arch-rival Maria Sharapova in criticizing Gilles Simon regarding the equal prize money debate. The incident took place during the 2012 Wimbledon Championships.

Simon opposed female tennis players receiving the same or more prize money as male players, arguing that men's tennis was more interesting. The Frenchman's comments didn't sit well with Sharapova, the world's highest-paid sportswoman at the time, who had just completed a Career Grand Slam by winning the French Open.

"We women have fought so long to get equal prize money," the Russian told the media (via Tennis.com). "It was a big challenge and nobody really supported us. It's been a few years since we've gotten that. We're all really proud of it, and we continue to build the sport and make it bigger. I'm sure there are a few more people that watch my matches than his."

Maria Sharapova received support from Serena Williams, who told the media that the five-time Grand Slam champion undoubtedly attracted larger crowds than Simon.

"You know, I can't bite my tongue. Definitely a lot more people are watching Maria than Simon. She's way hotter than he is," Williams said (via Tennis.com).

Williams then expressed her deep gratitude to Billie Jean King, her sister Venus, and other female tennis pioneers who paved the way for women to enjoy equal opportunities.

"Women's tennis, I think, is really awesome. It's a great fight. We fought for years with Billie Jean King, and Venus as well, really set the pattern on what we should do," the 23-time Major winner said.

The American added that she worked just as hard as Gilles Simon and believed there shouldn't be any discrimination, while also acknowledging that the Frenchman was entitled to his own opinion.

"I started playing tennis at two years old. I'm sure he started when he was two years old, as well. I worked just as hard as he did. I'm sure he continues to work hard as I work hard, as well as everyone that's on a professional level. We are all very professional and all work hard. With that being said, everybody is entitled to his opinion," Williams said.

Notably, Wimbledon became the last Grand Slam to grant equal prize money to the men's and women's singles champions in 2007, following the French Open in 2006, and the long-standing practice at the US Open and Australian Open.

After being criticized by Serena Williams & Maria Sharapova, Gilles Simon defended his equal pay comments

Gilles Simon

Gilles Simon defended himself following criticism from Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams for his controversial comments on equal pay during the 2012 Wimbledon Championships,

The Frenchman argued that men deserved higher pay because they provided more entertainment value, akin to any other business decision, and emphasized that his stance was not about gender discrimination.

"My point of view was just about the entertainment," Simon said (via Tennis.com. "If you just watch how it is working in every other sport, but even for the singers, you're just paid by the public directly."

"My point was that I have the feeling that men's tennis is actually more interesting than women's tennis. As in any business or anything, you just have to be paid just about that. It's not because we play five sets and they are playing three... It's not about me, one player, or another one," he added.

Simon also acknowledged that since Sharapova was more "famous" than him, she deserved to earn more than he did.

"Maria is more famous than me. I know it. She deserves to win more money than me," he said.

