"I can’t get why the husband of a former female top player needs to s**t on women’s tennis" - Tennis fans call out Agnieszka Radwanska's husband for comparing Nick Kyrgios to Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina

Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka were both in action this week, the former at the Citi Open in Washington and the latter at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose. While Krygios has reached the final, Sabalenka fell in the quarterfinals against Daria Kasatkina.

The Belarusian served 20 double faults in the match against Kasatkina, while the Russian served 13 herself. The Australian, meanwhile, took on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals, where he served 35 aces and 9 double faults.

For some reason, this was brought up by former Polish ATP player Dawid Celt on Twitter, using it to highlight the difference between men's and women's tennis.

"The difference between women's and men's tennis? Nick Kyrgios in the game against Tiafoe served 35 aces and Sabalenka together with Kasatkina 33 doubles," Celt wrote.

Celt might not have a big tennis career of his own, but he was instrumental in guiding compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska to greatness. After initially acting as the former World No. 2's coach, the 36-year-old tied the knot with Radwanska in 2018.

What is even more interesting is that Celt now acts as the coach for the Polish national team in the Billie Jean King Cup, the premier women's tennis team competition. How anyone so highly involved in the women's game could talk so demeaningly about the sport was impossible to fathom for tennis fans, who took to Twitter to lambast the Pole.

One fan wondered why the husband of a top female player would think it was okay to bad-mouth women's tennis, tweeting:

"I can’t get why the husband of a former female top player needs to s**t on women’s tennis."

Simone Curto: "I can't get why the husband of a former female top player needs to s**t on women's tennis."

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
I can't get why the husband of a former female top player needs to s**t on women's tennis.

Another user pointed out that aces did not necessarily mean the level of tennis was high, remarking that women's tennis was interesting in its own way. Adding that such comments from high-ranking officials from the game did not help, the fan tweeted:

"Comparing male and female tennis is pointless. Personally, a game full of aces is terribly boring for me. Saba and Dasha's match was weak. But for me, female tennis is very interesting. You have a lot of influence on how female tennis is rated and such comments don't help."

Aga: "Comparing male and female tennis is pointless. Personally, a game full of aces is terribly boring for me. Saba and Dasha's match was weak. But for me, female tennis is very interesting. You have a lot of influence on how female tennis is rated and such comments don't help."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

JI: "You're literally the Billie Jean King Cup Polish Team captain 🤐"

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
You're literally the Billie Jean King Cup Polish Team captain 🤐

"Did you drag your wife for her serve?"

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
Did you drag your wife for her serve?

"Omg why did it only hit me that's Radwanska's husband help"

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
Omg why did it only hit me that's Radwanska's husband help

"Wow, what a crap tweet."

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
Wow, what a crap tweet.

fran🥥 @fxIsegxd Dawid Celt @CeltDawid Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
yeah the difference between aryna sabalenka's and nick kyrgios' career achievements speaks for itself on the stupidity of this tweet

"Ok but can Kygios do that ? I don't think so. Don't EVER talk about THE Aryna Sabalenka again."

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
Ok but can Kygios do that ? I don't think so. Don't EVER talk about THE Aryna Sabalenka again.

"I knew from his sly comments regarding Vika that he was a twat but this just reconfirms my belief"

Różnica między tenisem kobiecym a męskim?
Kyrgios w meczu z Tiafoe zaserwował 35 asów a Sabalenka wspólnie z Kasatkina 33 deble🧐
I knew from his sly comments regarding Vika that he was a twat but this just reconfirms my belief

"I'd rather see 33 DFs than 35 aces idk"

"shvt up flop no one asked"

Nick Kyrgios is unseeded at the upcoming Canadian Open, while Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina are both seeded

Kasatkina and Sabalenka are both ranked higher than Nick Kyrgios at the moment

Nick Kyrgios might have had more aces to his name this week, but there is no doubt that Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka have him beat in terms of rankings at the moment.

The Australian (ranked World No. 63) will be unseeded at the upcoming Canadian Open, while Sabalenka (World No. 6) and Kasatkina (World No. 12) are the sixth and 11th seeds respectively. Both are former top-10 players as well -- the Russian's highest ranking being World No. 10 and the Belarusian being ranked as high as World No. 2 at one point in her career.

The highest Nick Kyrgios has reached, meanwhile, is World No. 13. When it comes to the best result at a Slam, however, the Australian is a runner-up, achieving the result at this year's Wimbledon. Kasatkina has progressed as far as the semifinals, doing so at SW19 this season as well. Sabalenka, meanwhile, has two Major semifinals to her name -- 2021 Wimbledon and the US Open.

