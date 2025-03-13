"I can’t say I have been intimated by anyone"- When Serena Williams bluntly shut down idea of being fazed by Maria Sharapova's 'supermodel good looks'

Serena Williams once hit back on being questioned about being intimidated by Maria Sharapova's good looks. This happened before their scheduled matchup at French Open 2018.

Williams and Sharapova had a rivalry during their playing days that was very one-sided. The Russian started well and beat the American in two finals in 2004 to take a 2-1 lead in their rivalry. However, Serena Williams went on a winning spree and ended up dominating the Russian in the remaining matches between the two.

The 2018 French Open was the American's first Grand Slam since she became a mother, and she beat Kristyna Pliskova, 17th seed Ashleigh Barty and 11th seed Julia Gorges to book her place in the fourth round. Here, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was scheduled to face Sharapova, who beat Richel Hogenkamp, Donna Vekic and Karolina Pliskova.

After her third-round win, Serena Williams was asked about her thoughts on Donald Trump opining that she was intimidated by Maria Sharapova's "supermodel good looks" at Wimbledon 2004.

“After the 2004 Wimbledon match with Maria, I had the opportunity to interview Donald Trump on his LA golf course, and he said that Maria’s shoulders were incredibly alluring and then he came up with his incredible analysis: that you were intimidated by her supermodel good looks. My question is: Have you ever been intimidated by anyone on a tennis court, and what are you thoughts about that occurrence?” the reporter said.

Williams instantly responded to this by stating that she had never been intimidated by anyone.

“I honestly don’t have any thoughts about that. I can’t say I have been intimated by anyone. That’s all. That’s it," she said.

Serena Williams went on to withdraw from her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova at French Open 2018

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova during the Paris Fashion Week (Image Source: Getty)

The fourth-round match at French Open 2018 was supposed to be the first meeting between Williams and Sharapova since the 2016 Australian Open. However, the American withdrew from the match due to a muscle injury, stating at a press conference:

"Yeah, I unfortunately have been having some issues with my pec, my pec muscle, and has unfortunately been getting worse to the point where right now I can't actually serve. It's kind of hard to play when I can't physically serve.

Williams and Sharapova eventually went on to face for one last time in the first time of the US Open in 2019, with the American registering a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 win. She went on to reach the final of the New York Major that year before losing to Bianca Andreescu.

The head-to-head between Williams and Sharapova eventually ended at 20-2 in the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's favor.

