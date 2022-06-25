"I can walk normal most of the days; I am in a positive way in terms of pain and that's the main thing" - Rafael Nadal ahead of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's recent treatment of his injured left foot seems to have worked wonders as the Spaniard admitted that the last few days have been the least painful for him in the past year and a half. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is feeling positive ahead of the start of his 2022 Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday.

Just days after winning the French Open earlier this month, the 22-time Grand Slam champion underwent a new form of treatment that involved a radiofrequency injection to the nerves of his foot. It seems to have worked well as Nadal has been training on grass for the past few days.

Speaking during a pre-event press conference, the 36-year-old revealed the current state of his fitness after the treatment, which seems to be a massive success.

"I can walk normal most of the days. That's for me the main issue. When I wake up, I don't have this pain that I was having for the last year and a half. The overall feelings are positive, no, because I am in a positive way in terms of pain, and that's the main thing", Nadal said when asked of his injury.

He went on to say that the fact that he is in London and prepping for the third Major of the year is proof enough that all is well with him.

"I'm enjoying playing on grass three years later. If I'm here it's because things are going well, otherwise I wouldn't be here. I'm happy," said Nadal.

Nadal is back at Wimbledon after a three-year gap. In the build-up to Wimbledon, he has only been able to play two exhibition matches, albeit against tough opponents Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime, apart from training sessions back home in Mallorca as well as at Wimbledon.

The two-time Wimbledon champion spoke about the challenge of playing on grass after such a long time, highlighting the importance of 'recency.'

"I don't know how I get there really, it's hard to predict. It's probably the hardest tournament to predict. It's a tricky surface where you need to spend days on it. I haven't played anything for three years, this makes it extra tricky," Nadal said.

"Memory, it's important, the most recent memory helps on the surface. Within what is possible it has been a logical week, with better moments and worse moments, clearly in an ascending line," he added.

Playing competitive matches against the likes of Wawrinka and Auger-Aliassime and practice matches against Matteo Berrettini and Grigor Dimitrov should only help the Spaniard going forward. He attested to the same, exuding confidence about his competitiveness at Wimbledon.

"I've trained a lot. Yesterday I made a training disaster, I woke up with tired eyes, but then I played well. Today I also trained well. The most important thing is that the bad moments on the court are shorter and shorter. The games have gone quite well, I have trained with demanding people. I am confident that I will be competitive," the Spaniard further expressed.

"When the ball comes to you, you have to hit with determination" - Rafael Nadal on adjusting tactics for Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal also spoke about the conditions, or the change in them, at Wimbledon. He threw light on the tennis balls used at the event, which are much heavier compared to other tournaments, and believes it will be important for him to play more aggressively.

The Spaniard admitted that there is less time to think during rallies when playing at Wimbledon.

"The ball is very heavy, it is a different ball from what we are used to. These years it is a little hollower than ten years ago. The tendency is to play with more punctured balls. It seems to me a mistake from a tennis point of view. All the points are played the same. What I don't like about the change in trend is that the points are repeated too much," Nadal said.

"With such a heavy ball, it's important to move well, to be able to position yourself well. Then it's a court that doesn't give you much thought, when the ball comes to you you have to hit with determination, if you think too much they attack you or you make mistakes. It gives the automatisms and the confidence," the second seed explained.

Nadal will kickstart his campaign against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday. His last match at Wimbledon was the 2019 semifinals, where he lost to Roger Federer in a four-set classic. The Spaniard has won both Grand Slams played this year and has a shot at the Calendar Grand Slam.

