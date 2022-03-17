"I don't care, honestly, I don't think it's going to make a big difference" - Rafael Nadal on the new 10-point tie-break system at Grand Slams

Speaking to the media after his win over Reilly Opelka at the Indian Wells Masters, Rafael Nadal gave his thoughts on the new scoring system adopted by the Grand Slams.

On Wednesday, the four Slams announced that they would use a 10-point tie-break once matches reach 6-6 in the deciding set. This rule is mainly targeted towards Wimbledon and Roland Garros. The Australian Open already has the system in place, while the US Open has used a seven-point tie-break for a long period of time.

As pointed out by many fans, tennis will no longer feature a deciding set that will be decided by a difference of two games. Many matches following this format have become all-time classics.

When asked for his two cents on the matter, Nadal shrugged off the new rule, saying it will not make a "big difference."

"Well, I don't care much honestly. I honestly don't have a clear opinion," Rafael Nadal said. "I am not in favor or not against. I think that's what they decided. Happy with it or not? I don't care. Honestly, I don't think going to make a big difference."

Nadal reckons it is "positive" that all Slams will finally have the same scoring system. He also believes that the new rule, which is in place for a trial period of four Slams, will make a bigger difference at Wimbledon than at Roland Garros.

"I read that everyone going to be the same. In some way that's positive. I don't think in Roland Garros makes a big impact," the Spaniard said. "My opinion the biggest impact going to be in Wimbledon. Sometimes it's so difficult to break, so the matches become very long."

"But I don't feel that for Roland Garros change a lot," he added. "Okay, yes, can be a few more games, but I don't feel in Roland Garros you going to go normally 22-20. In Wimbledon that can happen."

"For me, it's super surprising to be in the position that I am" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal after beating Reilly Opelka.

2022 has been a phenomenal year for Rafael Nadal, who shows no signs of stopping. After winning the Melbourne Summer Set, he clinched his 21st Major at the Australian Open before winning the Mexican Open.

He's now on a 18-0 run, which is the best start any player barring Novak Djokovic has achieved since 1990.

The Mallorcan's feat is especially impressive, given he had to fight a chronic foot injury throughout the second half of 2021. At one point, the injury even made Nadal consider hanging up his boots.

When asked during the presser if he still manages to surprise himself with his feats, the 21-time Major champion explained why the sport does not afford one lot of time to ponder over wins or losses.

"Well, the human mentality is you get used to the good things. For me, I am not that kind of guy that thinks a lot about what happened, in terms of sports. I just try to keep going," the Mallorcan said. "That's how this sport is, in my opinion. You don't have a lot of time to be very sad with the loses, and you don't have a lot of time for celebrations when you are winning."

After clinching three titles in as many months, the 35-year-old expressed his delight at making the last eight at Indian Wells.

"Of course, for me it's super surprising be in the position that I am, winning three titles already, be in quarterfinals here, Indian Wells."

Nadal admitted that he would never have dreamed of being in such a position a few months ago. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who stood by him during his challenging period.

"I can't say it's a dream because I even couldn't dream about that three months ago, two months ago," he continued. "Yeah, things are going that way. The only thing that I can say is thanks to everybody who helps, everybody who supports me around the world, and thanks to life for this incredible opportunity that I am having. I am just enjoying every single moment."

The Spaniard will take on Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

