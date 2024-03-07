Serena Williams once once discussed how she ignored Annal Belt's comments.
Williams told the media:
"To be honest, I didn't hear the comments.Â I don't know exactly what she said.Â Someone in my camp told me I might be asked a question. Â That was on Saturday.Â I don't care to know what she said. I'm here to talk about tennis.Â If you guys want to ask me about today's match or anything that relates to tennis and how I hit the ball, how I didn't hit the ball, I'm more than willing to answer those questions."
