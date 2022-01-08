"I don't have the courage to ask for a picture, but maybe when I get better" - Zheng Qinwen on her admiration for Rafael Nadal

Playing in just her fourth WTA event, China's Zheng Qinwen made it to the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set, before losing in straight sets to Simona Halep.

Zheng, who had to come through qualifying, took down the likes of Vera Zvonareva and Ana Konjuh en route to the last four in Melbourne.

The Chinese reflected on her whirlwind week in a recent interview with the WTA, while also discussing her admiration for her fellow tennis players, including the Big 3.

When asked if she had run into Rafael Nadal, who is participating in a parallel ATP event at Melbourne Park, the youngster said that she had spotted the Spaniard at a practice session, but lacked the courage to ask him for an autograph.

"I saw one practice of him and wow, he's amazing. I don't have the courage to ask for a picture. I don't want to disturb him. I really want the signature and the picture but maybe when I get better."

Zheng said she was always trying to learn from the Big 3

Zheng also described Roger Federer as "classic", before adding she is always trying to learn something by watching the Big 3 -- Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic -- play.

"He's so classic on court and even now I still watch his videos when he's playing. Of course, Djokovic and Nadal are amazing. I try to learn from them."

"I know it's quite difficult but I believe that my level is there" - Zheng Qinwen on top 30 ambitions

Zheng at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Zheng also spoke about her goals for the 2022 season, insisting that she was capable of breaking into the top 30. The Chinese added that she was working with her coach on developing a consistent and strategically sound game.

"I know it's quite difficult but I believe that my level is there [to reach the top 30]," she continued. "At the moment I have to get through match by match, point by point. I think I have the level to be there."

Also Read Article Continues below

"I see the game more clear," Zheng added. "A lot of people told me I'm hitting hard, but I just hit for power. My coach put a lot of strategy in my mind, being consistent, be solid, and if you want to hit hard ok but choose the right ball."

Edited by Arvind Sriram