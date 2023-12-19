"I'd rather be No. 2 and hold 3 Grand Slams than be No. 1 and not have any" - When Serena Williams took a dig at Dinara Safina's World No. 1 ranking

Serena Williams did not mince her words regarding Dinara Safina's World No. 1 ranking after triumphing at the Wimbledon Championships in 2009.

Williams is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, boasting 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Her remarkable accomplishments include an impressive seven Wimbledon titles and a reign of 319 weeks as the World No. 1.

The American won her third title at SW19 in 2009, triumphing over her sister Venus Williams in the final in straight sets. Despite her Wimbledon triumph, Australian Open title win and being the reigning US Open champion, Serena Williams remained the World No. 2, with Dinara Safina claiming the top spot in the rankings.

During her post-match press conference, Williams was asked about her motivation to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Safina. In response, the American expressed a surprising lack of urgency, citing her three Grand Slam titles as grounds for already being ranked at the top.

"You know, I’m not super motivated. I think if you hold three Grand Slam titles maybe you should be No. 1, but not on the WTA Tour obviously, so my motivation is just to win another Grand Slam and stay No. 2, I guess," Serena Williams said (via Inside Tennis).

She also emphasized her preference for having three Grand Slam titles and being World No. 2 over holding the top spot without any, subtly taking a dig at Safina's lack of any Major titles.

"No. If it did, I would go crazy just thinking about it. I think anyone really could. That’s just shocking. But whatever. It is what it is. I’d rather definitely be No. 2 and hold three Grand Slams in the past year than be No. 1 and not have any," she added.

Serena Williams then acknowledged that Safina had earned the World No. 1 ranking by virtue of her victories in Rome and Madrid. However, the American burst into laughter after making the statement, seemingly mocking the Russian's accomplishments in contrast to her own.

"I see myself as No. 2. That’s where I am," she continued. "I think Dinara did a great job to get to No. 1. She won Rome and Madrid."

Serena Williams and Dinara Safina locked horns on seven occasions

Serena Williams defeated Dinara Safina in the 2009 Australian Open final

Serena Williams and Dinara Safina faced off in seven tour-level encounters over the course of their careers. Williams dominated their rivalry, winning all but one of their clashes.

They first locked horns at the 2002 US Open, where the American claimed a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory, en route to her second title at the New York Major. She continued her dominance against the Russian in their two subsequent encounters, emerging victorious at the 2004 Beijing Open and the 2007 French Open.

Safina recorded her first and only victory over Williams in the 2008 US Open semifinals, winning in straight sets. The American avenged her defeat a few weeks later, defeating the Russian 6-4, 6-1 at the WTA Tour Championships.

The last meeting between the duo took place in the 2009 Australian Open final, where Serena Williams claimed a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory.

