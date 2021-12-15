"I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be playing" - Andy Murray 

Andy Murray recently opened up about his future in tennis and the reason for hiring a new coach ahead of the 2022 season.

Murray parted ways with long-time coach Jamie Delgado earlier in December. He appointed Jan de Witt as his new coach for a trial period. De Witt has previously coached the likes of Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon and Nikoloz Basilashvili, and will accompany Murray at the Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

TennisExplorer.com @TennisExplorer



#Tennis

#ATP Former British and world No 1 Andy Murray splits with Jamie Delgado; experienced German coach Jan De Witt takes over on a trial period heading to Abu Dhabi as the Scot prepares for the Australian Open in January. Former British and world No 1 Andy Murray splits with Jamie Delgado; experienced German coach Jan De Witt takes over on a trial period heading to Abu Dhabi as the Scot prepares for the Australian Open in January.#Tennis #ATP https://t.co/a9gxpqKk25

During an interaction with reporters in Abu Dhabi, Murray revealed that since he doesn't know how much longer he will play the sport, he wants to make sure the "right person" is with him during the "last period" of his career.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Murray on trialing with Jan de Witt:



This decision is an important one for me because obviously I dunno how much longer I’m gonna be playing so I want to make sure the person that’s with me for the last period of my career is the right one. That’s why I’m going about it this way Murray on trialing with Jan de Witt:This decision is an important one for me because obviously I dunno how much longer I’m gonna be playing so I want to make sure the person that’s with me for the last period of my career is the right one. That’s why I’m going about it this way https://t.co/0De9DaBJK8

“This decision is an important one for me because obviously, I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be playing so I want to make sure the person that’s with me for the last period of my career is the right one. That’s why I’m going about it this way," Murray said.

Andy Murray at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Andy Murray has won just two ATP titles in the last five years

After enjoying an incredible season in 2016, during which he won his second Wimbledon title and held the World No. 1 ranking, Andy Murray has won just two ATP titles in the past five years.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey 2016 tennis season

Andy Murray 8 singles titles

Novak Djokovic 7 singles titles 2016 tennis seasonAndy Murray 8 singles titlesNovak Djokovic 7 singles titles

A three-time Grand Slam champion, Murray last won an ATP title at the 2019 European Open. The former World No. 1 didn't play much in 2020 due to a recurring hip injury and despite featuring in 17 tournaments in 2021, he failed to make the semifinals in all of them.

Andy Murray at the 2021 Vienna Open

Andy Murray will play his opening match against Daniel Evans at the Mubadala Tennis Championship, a tournament he has won twice in his career. He was scheduled to play Dominic Thiem but the Austrian withdrew from the event after not fully recovering from a wrist injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: 10 things you didn’t know about Andy Murray

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala