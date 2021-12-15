×
Create
Notifications

"I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be playing" - Andy Murray 

Andy Murray at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters
Andy Murray at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters
Anshul Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 15, 2021 07:13 PM IST
News

Andy Murray recently opened up about his future in tennis and the reason for hiring a new coach ahead of the 2022 season.

Murray parted ways with long-time coach Jamie Delgado earlier in December. He appointed Jan de Witt as his new coach for a trial period. De Witt has previously coached the likes of Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon and Nikoloz Basilashvili, and will accompany Murray at the Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Former British and world No 1 Andy Murray splits with Jamie Delgado; experienced German coach Jan De Witt takes over on a trial period heading to Abu Dhabi as the Scot prepares for the Australian Open in January.#Tennis #ATP https://t.co/a9gxpqKk25

During an interaction with reporters in Abu Dhabi, Murray revealed that since he doesn't know how much longer he will play the sport, he wants to make sure the "right person" is with him during the "last period" of his career.

Murray on trialing with Jan de Witt:This decision is an important one for me because obviously I dunno how much longer I’m gonna be playing so I want to make sure the person that’s with me for the last period of my career is the right one. That’s why I’m going about it this way https://t.co/0De9DaBJK8
“This decision is an important one for me because obviously, I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be playing so I want to make sure the person that’s with me for the last period of my career is the right one. That’s why I’m going about it this way," Murray said.
Andy Murray at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters
Andy Murray at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Andy Murray has won just two ATP titles in the last five years

After enjoying an incredible season in 2016, during which he won his second Wimbledon title and held the World No. 1 ranking, Andy Murray has won just two ATP titles in the past five years.

2016 tennis seasonAndy Murray 8 singles titlesNovak Djokovic 7 singles titles
Tennis in 2016: Andy Murray ends season on top while Serena Williams shines | @samueljlovett ind.pn/2hiIXcx https://t.co/brqMemXFPD

A three-time Grand Slam champion, Murray last won an ATP title at the 2019 European Open. The former World No. 1 didn't play much in 2020 due to a recurring hip injury and despite featuring in 17 tournaments in 2021, he failed to make the semifinals in all of them.

Andy Murray at the 2021 Vienna Open
Andy Murray at the 2021 Vienna Open

Andy Murray will play his opening match against Daniel Evans at the Mubadala Tennis Championship, a tournament he has won twice in his career. He was scheduled to play Dominic Thiem but the Austrian withdrew from the event after not fully recovering from a wrist injury.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Also Read: 10 things you didn’t know about Andy Murray

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी