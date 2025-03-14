"I don’t like gender roles for boys and girls" - When Chris Evert revealed bold stance she never really spoke about in public before

Chris Evert once opened up about one bold stance she didn't allow the public to know about. The American legend, who prefers to maintain a private lifestyle, wasn't keen on society assigning specific norms to different genders.

Ad

Evert is one of the greatest tennis players ever to grace the court. Her elegance on and off the court was admired by not just Americans but people from all over the world, making her a globally renowned icon. However, despite being in the limelight for the majority of her life, the American legend has tried to enjoy a private lifestyle.

During an interview in 2003, Chris Evert was asked to reveal something the public didn't know about her to which the 70-year-old said that she wasn't a fan of different gender norms being assigned to boys and girls. She explained that it was preferable to have boys in touch with their feelings and girls to enjoy their athletic side.

Ad

Trending

"I don’t like gender roles for boys and girls. I think you want boys to be in touch with their feelings and girls to be athletic. I’m not saying I’d dress my boys up in high heels, but if they want to play with a doll, fine. I’d laugh."

Being an icon meant Evert was a huge role model for the next generation. She explained the ways in which she was living up to that role.

Ad

Chris Evert lists out reasons that made her a role model worthy of looking up to

Chris Evert - Source: Getty

Chris Evert listed the reasons that made her a good role model, admitting how she made it to the big without having a tremendous amount of 'showy physical athletic talent.' The American legend won 157 titles during her illustrious career, out of which 18 were Grand Slams.

Ad

"One thing I was a good role model for was that I worked hard, I practiced hard. I set goals and here was somebody who didn’t have a tremendous amount of showy physical athletic talent, but I still made it work for me and I still won. So, in that respect, I think I was a very good role model," she said during the aforementioned interview.

Ad

The former World No. 1 also talked about the thing she missed about being an active tennis player. She retired in 1989, with her last match being a straight-set win against Conchita Martinez in the final of the Fed Cup, which helped Team USA win the title.

"It’s funny, one great thing about tennis was you sort of had your in-house therapy sessions out on the court, because you play a match, you win or lose, you come off and feel you got all the cobwebs out and feel like a million bucks. That’s probably one thing I miss, that feeling when you walk off the court."

Chris Evert is still in touch with tennis, often commentating on or analyzing the sport and through her eponymous tennis academy, where she helps to shape the next generation of superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback