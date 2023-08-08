"I don’t have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn’t at my best"- When Serena Williams endured her worst career defeat to Johanna Konta

Serena Williams has enjoyed a tennis career many would wish to have, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles, among other achievements. She has also endured some forgettable moments throughout her career. One such moment came at the Silicon Valley Classic in 2018.

It was Williams' first tournament since losing the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, and she was seeded sixth.

Williams was drawn against then World No. 48 Johanna Konta in the first round and was thrashed 6-1, 6-0. Speaking after the match, the American claimed that the Brit did well in the second set and pointed out her shortcomings in the opening set.

Williams also stated that knowing that she could play much better than she did on the day helped her, adding that she had a lot on her mind to take the time to be shocked about a defeat that came when she wasn't at her best.

"I think she played well in the second set and I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set. She got confident and clearly ran away with it. I know I can play a zillion times better so that kind of helps out. I have so many things on my mind I don’t have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn’t at my best," Williams said.

Konta went on to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament before losing to Elise Mertens. Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, also competed in the competition and reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari.

Serena Williams and Johanna Konta locked horns twice

Serena Williams during her career's final match at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Johanna Konta faced each other only twice, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. The first meeting between the two came in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Australian Open, with the American winning 6-2, 6-3. She eventually went on to win the tournament by beating her sister, Venus Williams, in the final. This turned out to be her last Grand Slam singles title.

The first-round fixture at the 2018 Silicon Valley Classic was the last encounter between Williams and Konta. It was also the American's last appearance at the tournament.

Williams won three singles titles at the tournament in San Jose, California, triumphing in 2011, 2012, and 2014. Her triumph in 2012 came without her dropping a single set.

