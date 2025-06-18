"I dream of winning a Grand Slam, when I wake up it’s a nightmare" - When Venus Williams could finally sleep easy after winning maiden Wimbledon title

Venus Williams once opened up about the huge weight that had been lifted off her shoulders after she won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships. The American shared that she could finally sleep easy after crossing the hurdle.

Despite Venus being two years older, it was Serena Williams who became the first Grand Slam champion in their family by triumphing at the 1999 US Open. As such, Venus was eager to join her younger sister in accomplishing the feat and she finally made the breakthough at the grasscourt Major in 2000.

After entering the Wimbledon Championships as the fifth seed, Venus Williams advanced to the quarterfinals without dropping a set. The American then defeated top seed Martina Hingis 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and claimed a 6-2, 7-6(3) win over her sister Serena Williams to reach the final, where she faced second seed Lindsay Davenport. Venus produced a stellar display to secure a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory and clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Speaking in her on-court interview, Venus Williams expressed relief at finally accomplishing her dream and being free of the "nightmare" of her wait for her first Major crown.

"I’ve been working so hard all my life to be here. I go to bed at night and dream of winning a Grand Slam. And when I wake up it’s a nightmare. So now that I’ve done it, I don’t have to wake up like that anymore," she said.

In her post-match press conference, the American also said she felt her Wimbledon win was "meant to be" because of all the hard work she had put into her career regardless of the sacrifices she had to make.

"Because I worked real hard all my life. I had a lot of sacrifices, I had a lot of injuries, and I had a lot of tough loses, too. But I didn't let that get to me. I kept working hard and I kept believing, even at some points when I didn't have a reason to because I played so badly sometimes," she said.

Furthermore, Venus Williams disclosed that her sister Serena Williams was very emotional as she congratulated her on a job well done after the match.

"I wouldn't be any happier in my life if I won or lost" - Venus Williams on her realization after maiden Wimbledon triumph

Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Despite her evident relief, Venus Williams also came to the important realization that winning or losing Grand Slam titles didn't define her entire life, just her tennis career. The American also said her happiness was not dependent on the trophies, fame and prize money she earned in her professional life.

"I feel really calm. I love winning Wimbledon. I love playing tennis. I love winning titles. And I realised, you know, I wouldn't be any happier in my life in general if I won or lost," she said in the same press conference.

"Sure, in tennis, the tennis part of my life, I'd be much happier. But winning, losing, money, riches or fame doesn't make you happy. So for my tennis career, this is great. But as far as being Venus, it doesn't really make a huge difference," she added.

That same year, Williams clinched her second Grand Slam title by emerging victorious at the US Open after beating Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

Subsequently, Venus Williams clinched the women's singles gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and also teamed up with Serena Williams to take home the women's doubles gold.

