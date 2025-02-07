Michael Chang once opened up about his cultural identity after growing up in the United States as the son of Chinese immigrants. Chang's parents, Joe and Betty Chang, both emigrated to America from Taiwan in search of better opportunities.

Chang rose to prominence at just 17 years old, when he became the youngest man in history to clinch a Grand Slam title. The American emerged victorious at the 1989 French Open, claiming a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Stefan Edberg in the final. By 1994, he had won 19 tour-level titles and earned more than $5 million in prize money earnings, but he still chose to live with his parents.

In an interview with the New York Times that year, a 22-year-old Michael Chang pointed out that American culture encouraged independence and moving out after becoming an adult. However, he explained that in Chinese tradition, living with one's parents was considered a joy since there was a great emphasis on respect for elders.

Trending

Chang further admitted that he felt more connected to his Chinese heritage than his American background because of his family's cultural activities and food.

"When the typical American reaches 20, 21, he's expected to go out and find an apartment and live by himself. In Chinese culture, it's a joy to the parents to have the children live at home while they can until they're married. Chinese families have a lot of respect for elders, for parents, for grandparents," Michael Chang said.

"I feel like I'm more Chinese than American because of the things we do, the things we eat," he added.

"I think the Chinese or Asian mentality is to be more subtle about things" - Michael Chang on the American approach to Davis Cup

Michael Chang - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Michael Chang shared his observation that the American players' mentality toward the Davis Cup was to be very confident and to make bold statements about their abilities.

In contrast, Chang highlighted that Chinese and other Asian cultures valued humility and gratitude, preferring to let their accomplishments speak for themselves.

"In America, I notice when we play Davis Cup that the mentality is to be very confident, to say very confident things - like, 'I feel good, I should win this match no problem. I think the Chinese or Asian mentality is to be more subtle about things, to let your work do all of the talking, to not boast about anything, but to be very thankful for the things you have," Chang said.

Michael Chang played an instrumental role in Team USA's victory at the 1990 Davis Cup, joining forces with Andre Agassi to claim a hard-fought 3-2 win over Australia in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback