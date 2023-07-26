"I felt bad that she had to learn a lesson like that"- When Venus Williams commented on Serena Williams' defeat in US Open 2000

Venus Williams claimed that she felt bad for the way Serena Williams lost her US Open quarterfinal in 2000.

The latter won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 1999 edition of the New York Major and was among the title contenders the following year. She reached the quarterfinals before losing 6-4, 6-2 to Lindsay Davenport.

Venus Williams reached the final of the tournament after triumphing 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 over Martina Hingis in the semifinals. Here, she would be up against Davenport.

The American spoke about Serena Williams' defeat, claiming that she did not play well at all in the match. The then-20-year-old also stated that she felt bad her sister had to 'learn a lesson' in that manner, adding that it should have been herself instead on the losing side.

"Well, the only thing I felt about Serena's loss, I felt she - she didn't play well actually in any way, shape or form," Venus Williams said. "And I felt bad that like she had to learn a lesson like that. I feel that like it should have been me, that I should have lost like that, so she could have taken the example from me and not have to suffer in such a manner."

"Usually that's how it goes. So I felt really bad about that. I felt like I wish I could have taken the loss for her," she added.

Venus Williams went on to win the 2000 US Open by defeating Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 7-5 in the final. This was her second successive Grand Slam title, having previously won that year's Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have won a combined eight US Open singles titles

The Williams sisters at the 2022 US Open

Serena and Venus have both tasted considerable success at the US Open, winning a combined total of eight singles titles.

Venus Williams won the hard-court Major twice in 2000 and 2001 while Serena Williams has triumphed six times at Flushing Meadows, which is an Open Era record she holds along with Chris Evert.

The two sisters locked horns six times at the US Open, with Serena coming out on top in four meetings while Venus triumphed in two. They have also won two Women's doubles titles at the New York Major while teaming up with one another, in 1999 and 2009.

The Williams sisters last competed together at the US Open in 2022, losing to Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round of the women's doubles tournament.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"