"I am very fortunate to have this as my hobby, and I'm getting paid for it" - Lars Graff

It’s not often that a tennis official seeps into the consciousness of tennis fans and the community. Yet, that’s exactly what Lars Graff has been able to achieve. Considered to be among the most acclaimed gold badge chair umpires in the history of the sport, Graff has umpired at all the top-tier events on the ATP Tour, as well as the Grand Slams, the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games.

Among the most memorable matches, Lars Graff has had an on-court view of is the 2009 Wimbledon men’s singles final between Roger Federer and Andy Roddick, which was won by Federer 16-14 in the fifth set. By umpiring the Wimbledon women’s final between Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska in 2012, the Swede became the only international Chair Umpire in the modern era to umpire in both the Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals.

Graff’s last match as Chair Umpire was at the ATP Finals in 2012. After completing his MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics, he moved from chairing matches to working for the ATP Tour on the administrative side. First he was a Manager, then he was promoted to Director. Both roles also included acting as an ATP Supervisor before he was appointed the vice president of officiating.

In August 2020, Graff began a five-year term as the new co-tournament director of the China Open. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Lars Graff spoke about his childhood and how he moved into tennis officiating as well as about his new positions with the ATP Tour and the China Open.

Excerpts of exclusive interview with Lars Graff

Sportskeeda: Thanks for agreeing to do this interview. One of the reasons we wanted to talk to you is that a lot of the times people get to hear directly from tennis players directly but may not get insights into the tennis world from the viewpoint of a tennis umpire or a tournament director. Can you tell us about how you started your journey into tennis officiating, and how does one go about getting into a career of being a tennis umpire?

Lars Graff: Sure. When I was a young man, many years ago, I was very fortunate because my grandparents had a house in Bastad, which has an ATP 250 event in July. My parents and grandparents lived there, and I was there during the summers.

One year, they told me that I should apply to be a ball kid at the tournament and I became a ball boy at the age of seven. That was my first connection to tennis. I played tennis as well in the juniors. Then I took a lot of different positions in that tournament over the years.

In Sweden, we have a system where the ball kids are very young, whereas in some other countries like England, ball boys can be adults as well. So after being a ball kid for a few years, I progressed on to the organisation side, and having different kinds of positions there. Then I played junior tennis.

In Sweden in junior tennis, we had a system where the loser had to umpire the next match. And this is something that everyone from Stefan Edberg to Mats Wilander to Robin Soderling have all done. You lose in the first round, second round or quarter-final, you have to umpire the next match. That’s how I first started umpiring matches.

Then in the Swedish system, I was asked to be a line umpire by the Bastad event in 1974. I became a line umpire in Bastad without any training. The only training I had received was before the match; they told me that if the ball is out, you say out, and you put the arm out. If it's close to the line, you show a safe signal, and if you cannot see the ball, then you can show a sign that you're uncertain.

So without any training, I went out on Center Court, and I officiated matches when I was 14 years old. At the time we had a very young player, Bjorn Borg, coming up. I immediately got into big matches. Bastad was a very good tournament, and a lot of good players came to play there, including Arthur Ashe, Stan Smith and Adriano Panatta.

After being a line umpire, the Swedish association asked me if I wanted to go to umpiring school. So, I actually went the opposite way. First, I became a line umpire and then I went to umpiring school. Then, I got the lowest level of umpiring certification in Sweden, which they called the club umpire or the district umpire. And then I had to wait a couple of years, and they sent me to a national umpiring school. That's how I started.

I was also very lucky because during the 1980s, Sweden played Davis Cup finals so many times. I was the line umpire when Sweden played India with the Amritraj brothers in Gothenburg.

I was very fortunate that Sweden was good in tennis, and we had so many good players – there were two big tournaments, where a lot of the top players would play – Stockholm indoors and Bastad on clay – and growing up in Sweden at that time, tennis was a very big sport.

Sportskeeda: Then from there to going on to umpire on the ATP Tour and then the Grand Slams – how did you go about that journey and how does one get there?

Lars Graff

Lars Graff: In Sweden, we had a system where you had to wait until you were 25 years old to become a national top umpire to get the highest certification. You had the district umpire, then the regional, and finally the national umpire. So when I turned 25, I went to the Swedish umpiring school, and I got the national umpiring certification.

In 1987, the Swedish Tennis Federation sent me to an International School in Paris; it was called the MIPTC (Men's International Professional Tennis Council). After I passed that school, I started applying for tournaments. My first tournament outside of Sweden and Denmark was in 1987, and it was at Wimbledon where I worked as a line umpire.

After that, I got selected for more and more tournaments - including the US Open and a few others. At that time, you had to apply to tournaments. So the first tournament the ATP sent me as a designated umpire was to Rotterdam in 1991. And then I had another job in Sweden.

I was the director for a big tennis club in Stockholm. They gave me five weeks a year where I could umpire. So, I had five weeks of vacation and another five weeks which my employer gave me. I did some tournaments like ATP events, Monte Carlo, the Davis Cup.

At that time, things were not very organised. Then in 1990, when the ATP Tour got set up, they had their own professional umpires; the ITF had their own professional umpires. In 1994, the ATP asked me if I wanted to become a professional umpire and gave me a contract. From there, I worked as a professional umpire from 1994 to 2012. My last match was in 2012, the final of the season-ending championships in London between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

After that, I focused more on becoming a supervisor, and I became the vice-president of officiating and moved from Sweden to Florida to work in the office here. I started as a supervisor with the ATP in 2007. From 2007 to 2012, I was doing half-year supervisor and half-year chair umpire. From 2012, I was only a supervisor but then I also worked with the administration team.

Sportskeeda: A lot of tennis fans who are following matches on social media and television may not necessarily understand what role does the chair umpire play, and what role does the tournament supervisor play when it comes to situations like defaulting a player. Can you please explain that to our readers?

Lars Graff: When you talk about a default situation, there are two things that we consider. Firstly, we see if there was an intent from the player? Did they have an intention to hurt the line umpire or the ball kids? That’s the first, then the second thing we look at is if there is a result. There can be a result without intent. We have seen players being defaulted, even if there is no intent.

It goes back to Tim Henman at Wimbledon when he hit the ball in anger against the net and the ball girl ran straight into the net. Henman had no intention of hurting the ball girl, but there was a result, the ball girl was hurt. We look at the intent, and we look at the result.

If the chair umpire sees a situation, which he considers as a default situation, he has to call a supervisor to report the incident. The chair umpire cannot default a player. He calls the supervisor to the court and explains the incident to him. The supervisor then talks to the player and understands from his side what happened. The player has a right to present his side of the story as well. The final decision on the ATP or WTA Tour whether to default a player or not rests with the supervisor.

At the four Grand Slams, they have a referee who is running the show, and it is the referee who has the final decision about defaulting a player. Hence, we saw at the US Open last year when Djokovic hit the lineswoman, he had no intent but the ball hit her. So the referee and the tournament supervisor came on court. They asked the chair umpire what happened; they asked Djokovic what happened and after discussing between them, they decided to default him.

Sportskeeda: Over the years, you have officiated a lot of matches. What is the one act of good sportsmanship that stands out in your memory among the many matches you umpired?

Lars Graff: From the matches (which I have seen as a viewer), I remember one year when Mats Wilander was playing at Roland-Garros against Jose-Luis Clerc, and there was a match point and the ball was called out on the near side line. It should have been 'Game, Set, Match Wilander'. But Wilander went up and said that the ball was good and gave the point to Clerc. Wilander went on to win anyhow and got a sportsmanship award for that.

Among my matches, I have seen many times when there is a call, maybe there was a mistake from a line umpire, and the player scratched the mark. I have seen that from many players over the years, including Pat Rafter, Carlos Moya, Alex Corretja, Rafael Nadal, and many other top players doing that.

Sportskeeda: In tennis, there are some players who are known to have a reputation for arguing with umpires and officials or having outbursts on the court. From your experience, have there been any such incidents that stick out in your memory when you were officiating a match?

Lars Graff: We have to realise that tennis is a professional sport, and that what happens on court stays on court. Also at times, the players who have grown up on clay are very good with the marks and knowing which is the right mark and whether it was in or out. For the players who grew up on hard courts, they may not be as good with marks on clay courts, which is natural. They do not have bad intentions, they just think that the ball is out because they want the ball to be out.

Tennis officiating has become a lot more professional in recent years. Twenty or 30 years ago, there were a lot of difficult players at that time. But now the players are a lot more professional. The chair umpires are professiona,l as it is their full-time career – some of the line umpires are professional. Now, all the players know a lot of the chair umpires by their first names.

Earlier, one chair umpire would officiate matches in one country. So you would have one umpire in London, another in Tokyo and a third in India. And you may have a situation where the same situation may be treated differently in London compared to Tokyo, so there was no consistency. And that’s why tennis realised that we needed professional umpires to get consistency in the interpretation of the rules and how to deal with the players.

In earlier times, when I started officiating, the chair umpire was often the highest person in society at that tournament or that club. At Wimbledon in the old days, the chair umpires were military colonels, very high military ranks, doctors, lawyers, dentists and so on. The same was also there in Sweden.

So, the chair umpire was there due to his place in society not because he had good umpiring skills. Today, the chair umpires have to go through a rigorous training system with the ITF, ATP and WTA, and they have to go through school. We have a badge system – a white badge, a bronze badge, a silver badge and a gold badge. So tennis officiating has come a long way.

I want to add that officiating is not a science; it's an art. There are always some other factors that are involved; It could be the spectators, the wind, the court surface; it could be something happening.

It’s easy to see something on a video and say that should be a warning or that should be a default. Now, due to social media and YouTube, every mistake a chair umpire makes is out there online immediately, so it's easy for you and me to judge it. But we were not there and we don't know exactly what happened before or after. These are split-second decisions made under the glare of maybe millions of viewers. That's hardly an easy job.

Sportskeeda: One of the things you mentioned is that what happens on the court stays in the court. That leads me to my next question. When you have had an argument with a player, do they tend to leave it on court or does that extend to your equation outside of the court as well?

Lars Graff: I would say in 99% of the situations, these things stay on court. If I gave the player a warning or a point penalty, or even a default, the players know in most cases that he did something that he should not be doing. Maybe he hit the ball girl or broke a racquet or said something to a person on the court.

The other players also watch these matches on the TV, so it’s difficult for a player to come to the locker room and say, 'Oh, that was a bad chair umpire. I should not have gotten a warning'.

Today, players do not discuss when a player gets a warning. They tend to discuss cases where players do not get a warning. They sit in the locker room and say how can a chair umpire allow a player to use the F word or hit someone with a ball.

It’s very difficult for a player to go into the locker room and say, 'Oh, I should not have gotten a time violation'. Today, we have a shot clock. We see that when a player is over 25 seconds, they get a time violation. It's very, very unusual that players come to the supervisor or to the referee and complain about being penalised.

The players now go to ATP University, and they know there is a limit to everything, and they should not use foul language. Today, the television cameras and microphones pick up everything. When we had tennis tournaments in Sweden when I started, there was no YouTube, there were no good microphones that picked everything up like they do today.

And if I raise my voice against my son or my daughter, it is because they do something I don't like. It doesn't mean that I love them less. It's the same with the players. If I give a player a code violation, it doesn't mean that I don't like that player. It's just that I'm doing my job.

Sportskeeda: There is this big debate about electronic line calling, especially in the pandemic period where a lot of the linesmen got replaced by electronic line calls like Hawkeye or Fox 10. What are your thoughts on that?

Lars Graff: I think that electronic line calling when it came ten years ago was very good. I don't think there is any chair umpire or anyone who wants a player to lose a match because of a bad line call. We don't want that to happen in cricket, football or in tennis. So the electronic line calling is an aid or a help for the chair umpires.

When you say the players are right 33% of the time they challenge, that means the line umpires are probably right maybe 95% or 98% of the time. Because players only challenge when there is a close call. Electronic line calling has shown that line umpires and chair umpires are doing a good job, and that has been an aid.

What happened during the pandemic is that we wanted to reduce the number of people on-site. So, we started using something called Live Electronic line calling or 'Live Hawkeye', which means that every ball is called by Hawkeye. So, there is a voice from the computer that says 'out' or 'fault', and there are no line umpires.

It started last year in Cincinnati and the US Open. It has been used in many tournaments in the fall and this year as well. So live electronic line calling is something that has to be analysed more. Because if you have live electronic line calling, it sanitises the game.

But we don't want tennis to be like a PlayStation game. If there are no line umpires and if the only job of the chair umpires is to make sure that players are behaving and that everything else is done electronically, you might get another type of chair umpires and those umpires will not be used to taking action then. We also have something called video review, so a player can ask if the ball bounced twice. We had a video review in some tournaments last year but players hardly used that.

So I think tennis players have to give their opinion; the tournament directors have to give their opinion and I even think journalists and the media should give their opinion since it's a very big decision to take away all the umpires completely because it can sanitise the game completely.

Right now, there is a tactical element when a player has free challenges. People can see, for example, Federer is challenging a call and whether he is right or wrong. That creates some interest and drama in the stadium. We don't want to have two players playing the game, and we want to have the crowd engaged.

Of late, in many tournaments, there have been no crowds. We have the best players in the world playing, and there is no one watching, which is very sad. So I think tennis as a sport has to analyse this whole situation a lot more.

There's one thing we have to do. We have to remember that tennis officials are part of the tennis ecosystem. I started as a ball boy and then I had different positions; I became a line umpire and a chair umpire. The line umpires and chair umpires are playing tennis themselves.

They get married; they have kids who start playing tennis, and they buy tennis clothes for their children. Then they have a neighbour who starts watching tennis on television just because I am a tennis official. So now my neighbours are interested to see me on TV. So they start watching tennis, and there's a whole ecosystem that is very, very difficult to measure.

Because even players realise that the umpires and officials community is part of the whole ecosystem - buying tennis rackets, tennis clothes, tickets to tournaments, having a subscription on television, et cetera, and that is very, very difficult to value.

Also, the second point I want to bring up is that if we take away line umpires, who will become chair umpires in the future because right now, all the chair umpires that you see were the best line umpires at a time.

When you turn on your television, and you see the best chair umpires whether it’s Mohammed Lahyani or James Keothavong or Maria Cicak - all of them were top line umpires at one point. This is a very good learning process to start as a line umpire to learn how the game is playe, and then progress to a chair umpire. So if we take away all the line umpires, it’s going to be difficult to recruit chair umpires in the future.

It's a big debate, and different associations are going to get involved. People think it's only about money, but it's not only about money; it's about the whole system, the whole infrastructure.

Sportskeeda: What are your thoughts on the controversy around the ball mark at the end of the women's semi between Krejickova and Sakkari? Do you think technology such as HawkEye Live and Foxtenn should be used on clay courts as well to avoid inspection of marks?

Lars Graff: There is a system in place to approve electronic line calling. At the moment, there is only one vendor approved to be used on clay. The ATP and WTA are testing electronic line-calling on clay this year.

It has been done at the WTA Charleston, the combined Madrid event and will be done at some other events during this year. When the test is finished, it will be evaluated by the Players Council and the Tournament Council, and the final decision will be with the ATP and WTA boards.

Personally, I think it’s a very difficult decision because the mark you see is not the same as reality. This discrepancy can be difficult to sell to the players if they see an out mark, and electronic line-calling shows the ball to be in. If the technology works 100%, I think it would be a good aid to the chair umpires as long as the players accept it.

Today when you have it on television, it can create a problem. At Roland Garros, Hawkeye is there simply for data, player analysis and graphics. You either use it and show it on television, or you don’t use it and don’t show it on television. It’s not a simple solution for clay, as there is a margin for error.

Lars Graff

Sportskeeda: Moving on to your new role. In 2020, you retired from officiating when you were appointed the co-tournament director of the China Open. Could you tell us more in detail about what are the major responsibilities of a tournament director and how has the experience been so far?

Lars Graff: The China Open is the only combined tennis event in Asia, and the tournament has limitless opportunities for sport in Asia. The biggest advantage of our sport is that we play men and women together at the big tournaments. And for television viewers and for the spectators, it's the best of two worlds. Our sport is unique in that we can have men and women together. If you look at many other sports, it's not possible.

As a tournament director, you are responsible for organising the tournament to make sure the tournament operations are run smoothly. You're responsible for recruiting players. For the WTA, it’s a mandatory event, so all their top players must come there.

On the men’s side, it’s an ATP 500, which is not a mandatory event, so we have to recruit players, a task made more difficult, as it's the same week as Tokyo. So Beijing has to contact players and tell them why they should come to Beijing.

In addition to our event, we also tell them that the following week they can play another tournament in China, so it's more convenient. We have to use different methods to convince different players to come to play our tournament. This is a core part of the job.

Then as a tournament director, you are in charge of the sponsors, not personally, but you have to make sure the tournament is financially viable. At the China Open, we have big well known international sponsors,such as Rolex, Mercedes and others coming in.

Then you have to make sure you have the tournament aligned with television. Television is extremely important today with all the different platforms available to consumers. Basically, it started maybe 10 years ago, 12 years ago, when the ATP and the WTA started televising matches from the Centre Court. They wanted to televise the matches on the show courts and said they wanted all singles matches to be televised.

Later they said they wanted all doubles matches to be televised. Now they want all qualifying matches to be televised. There is such competition in television today, and they need to have content for the viewers who subscribed and who paid the money. So now every match is televised in a tournament, and as a tournament director, you have to synchronize the tournament daily schedule with television.

You have to prepare a match schedule in your mind before the tournament. How do we want to play? What time do we want to start? What should Centre Court look on Monday? How should the Court No. 1 look on Monday, Court No. 2.

It's like a puzzle and you make the various pieces fit together. And then when the tournament starts, as a tournament director, you are in the scheduling committee together with a supervisor and television, maybe together with people in charge of tickets. You also see which matches you have for the next day. As having the ultimate responsibility and authority, my duties cover all the parts of a tournament.

Then if there is a female Chinese player, we need to give her a Center Court match because she's very important for this market. And of course, we need to give a Centre Court to someone like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. So as the tournament director, you are responsible for this scheduling process so that everyone’s needs and preferences are met, or if that is not possible, at least always respected.

Respect is the key ingredient for a tournament director - respect for the players, the staff, the broadcasters, the sponsors, the fans, the tournament owners, etc. So as you can imagine, it is a balancing act. Of course, I have over 25 years of working at tournaments, so this experience as to what works or doesn’t is invaluable in helping me make the right decisions.

As a tournament director, you're like a manager for a company. Basically, you make sure the finances are there; you make sure the flow is there. You look at the tickets, and you think about what we can do to increase the ticketing.

We need to put the crowd-pulling players on the Centre Court. Then you think we have sold out for the Centre Court, so how do we sell tickets for the other courts – maybe put more players on an outside court or a doubles match with Djokovic or Williams so that people buy those tickets as well. It's a very complex picture.

Question: If you can just throw some light on the 2021 edition of the China Open. Last year’s tournament, along with all the other tournaments in China, were obviously cancelled due to the pandemic. So how confident are you at this point that the tournament will go ahead, and what are the discussions happening at this point?

Lars Graff: The process right now is that we have applied to the local government in Beijing, and we have applied to them to host the tournament. We have explained in our application that we're going to host the tournament in a safe environment for the players and for the fans and for everybody involved. We have to follow the COVID protocols that ATP and WTA have and also if the government has some other COVID protocols, as some countries have stricter rules and guidelines than others.

In some cases, the players have to do a PCR test every day. The best example I can give is that we had a tournament in Singapore after the Australian Open, and it was very strict. The players had to do the PCR test; they had to stay in a room; they were escorted from the room to the car, taken to the arena, where they practiced or played the match and then go back to the room, all meals to be taken in the room. Some other countries have different rules.

So we have now applied to the local government in Beijing, saying that we want to host the tournament, and we're going to follow all the protocols. Our advantage right now is that Beijing is going to host the Winter Olympics in 2022. And we are applying for the China Open to the same committee that is in charge of the Winter Olympics.

And of course, they want to have a big event in China before the Winter Olympics, to show that the infrastructure and everything else is working - the airports - the hotels - transportation with a protocol. We are applying, and we are positive, but we don't know what's going to happen.

I'm very lucky to live here in Florida because they have been very generous. The government here has been very, very generous with the vaccine and making sure that everybody gets vaccinated. But there are a lot of people who live in countries where they cannot get the vaccine.

The problem with a tennis tournament is that players are coming from 50 different countries so even if everybody is trying to be as careful as possible, you don't know where somebody came from, whether he met somebody on the bus or somebody on the train.

That one person may have been infected. And then it takes a couple of days and he takes the train or the flight to a tournament. Tennis is more difficult to stage than other sports. I think the ATP and the WTA and the Grand Slams have done a good job staging the tournaments so far.

Question: You mentioned about how you have been associated with tennis from a very young age – from being a ball boy to a linesman to a chair umpire, then administration and now Tournament Director. Did you ever wish that you were a professional tennis player competing at the top level for the big titles?

Lars Graff: Of course, when I started playing tennis, it was my dream to be a good tennis player. But I wanted more than I could be maybe, and not everybody can become a top tennis player. But I was very fortunate because Sweden had so many good players during my time and even later.

I'm very happy with the ways things happened to me during my tennis journey. I always tell people that tennis is my best-paid hobby. I am very fortunate to have this as my hobby, and I'm getting paid for it. There are other people who have hobbies, and they have to pay money to do those hobbies. But I’m very fortunate to be in tennis.

Question: One final question is that you have officiated so many matches. Which is the best match you've seen in terms of quality of tennis that you have officiated yourself?

Lars Graff: Among the men, the best match I saw on clay while officiating was I think it was in 2005. It was Rafael Nadal against Guillermo Coria, and Nadal won 7-6 in the final set. The match lasted five hours. It was probably one of the best clay-court matches ever.

That was when ATP had best-of-five set matches in the finals. Another great one was the 2009 Wimbledon men’s final, where Federer defeated Roddick 16-14 in the final set. Roddick lost serve just once in the entire match at 14-15, and that was it.

Among the women’s, the best match I was part of was the 2012 Wimbledon final between Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska. I was very fortunate that during my last year to do the women's final. It was a big honour to officiate a ladies final at Wimbledon.

Edited by BH