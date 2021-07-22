"I am going to Tokyo in order to win a medal for Germany" - Alexander Zverev ahead of 2020 Olympics

Alexander Zverev, the top-ranked men's singles player from Germany, recently expressed his excitement at the prospect of making his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Zverev, who is in the midst of a largely successful season, is the fourth seed at this year's tournament, behind only Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Speaking to German magazine Sportchau, Zverev said he has always loved playing under the German flag and that he would be gunning for glory in Tokyo. The German believes he is one of the favorites to win the gold medal in the men's singles event.

"I have already said several times that I am going to Tokyo in order to get a medal for Germany," Zverev said. "It does not mean at all that I am going to win, but it is true that I see myself as the one of the favorites for the gold medal."

Zverev said the support he will receive from fans back in Germany will make playing at the Olympics a special experience.

"I love Germany. I always very, very much like to play for my country. It’s even more emotional when you know that everyone is cheering at home," Zverev added.

"I see myself as someone who may have a chance to beat Novak Djokovic" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev (L) and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is the top seed in Tokyo and the overwhelming favorite to clinch the gold medal. The Serb has been in red-hot form throughout the season, winning each of the first three Grand Slams.

Zverev, however, believes Djokovic can be beaten. The German is confident that if he finds his best form, he can take down the Serb. According to Zverev, playing aggressive tennis will be the key to beating the top seed at the Olympics.

"To defeat a player like Djokovic you have to do things that very few players can do. You have to outrun Nole and dominate him. I see myself as someone who may have a chance to beat him. If you play like him, you will lose. You have to play at a high level and hope that he is not successful that day," Zverev said.

