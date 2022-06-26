"I hope you don't beat Rafael or Felix, but try to beat Djokovic" - Toni Nadal to Mallorca champion Stefanos Tsitsipas

Toni Nadal wished success upon Stefanos Tsitsipas for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, but not at the expense of his nephew Rafael or Felix Auger-Aliassime, who he is currently coaching. Toni, who is the Tournament Director of the Mallorca Championships, also urged the newest Mallorca champion Tsitsipas to beat Novak Djokovic at the grasscourt Major.

Tsitsipas clinched his maiden tour-level title on grass at the 2022 Mallorca Championships on Saturday with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) win against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Toni, who lauded Tsitsipas during the trophy ceremony, does not want him to beat either his nephew or Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon but wants to see the Greek player triumph over Djokovic.

"Congratulations Stefanos, you play very well on this surface. I am sure you are one of the favorites for Wimbledon. I hope you don't beat Rafael [Nadal] or Felix [Auger-Aliassime]. But try to beat Djokovic," the tennis coach said to Tsitsipas with a smile.

The Spaniard is one of the most accomplished coaches in tennis history. He won numerous titles with his nephew Rafael before stepping down as his coach in 2017. Toni focused on other projects such as the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor for a few years before joining Auger-Aliassime's team in 2021. However, he is still an active part of the academy.

Tsitsipas could have a semifinal match-up at Wimbledon against either Nadal or Auger-Aliassime, who are expected to meet each other in the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas is the 4th seed at Wimbledon and will face Swiss player Alexander Ritschard in the first round on Tuesday. Top seed Djokovic faces Soonwoo Kwon in the first round.

Meanwhile, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal opens his campaign against Francisco Cerundolo and Auger-Aliassime against Maxime Cressy. The Spanish tennis legend and the Canadian youngster played an epic five-setter in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open, which the Spaniard won.

"Great fighting spirit, amazing champion" - Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal

2022 French Open - Day Ten

Rafael Nadal has been Novak Djokovic's biggest rival throughout his career. The two players have faced each other as many as 59 times on the ATP tour, with many of those matches being big finals.

Despite their on-court rivalry, Djokovic holds the Spaniard in great regard and lauded his fighting spirit on the court.

"I mean what he has achieved and what he keeps on doing on the court, great fighting spirit, amazing champion," Djokovic said during a news conference before the start of Wimbledon.

He also applauded the 22-time Major champion for resisting a foot injury and winning the Australian Open and French Open titles this year, against all odds.

"He had surgery, in the second part of last year and coming back after that surgery and winning a Grand Slam right away is something that is really impressive of course. Making history as well with Grand Slam wins - in Roland Garros - a tournament where historically he has won the most titles, so hats down," Djokovic said further.

The two tennis greats last played each other in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. The Spaniard won that match in four tough sets and eventually won the title.

Their head-to-head record stands at 30-29 after 59 matches, just about in favor of the Serb. The two men will also be the Top-2 seeds for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

