"I cannot imagine Serena Williams coming back from this" - When American legend proved Mary Carillo wrong with injury comeback at Wimbledon

Serena Williams had a frightening moment at Wimbledon in 2007 when she suddenly collapsed on the grass, leaving the crowd stunned. The injury looked serious, and many feared the worst. Commentator Mary Carillo even expressed doubts about Williams’ ability to recover and continue in the tournament, but the American ultimately proved her wrong.

Ad

Williams got past Lourdes Dominguez Lino, Alicia Molik, and Milagros Sequera before setting up a clash with Daniela Hantuchova in the fourth round. She clinched the opening set, dropped the second, and then, in a shocking turn of events, suffered from a brutal cramp in her left calf.

The injury was so severe that cameras caught her calf locked in a painful cramp, visibly rigid as she lay on the grass. She winced in agony while receiving treatment, and the moment sent ripples through the tennis world. NBC commentator Carillo, watching it unfold live, doubted she’d even finish the match, let alone bounce back from such a brutal blow.

Ad

Trending

"I cannot imagine Serena Williams coming back from this. She could star in her own made-for-television movie. And it would be ongoing," Carillo said.

However, Williams showed incredible resilience and silenced all doubts with her sheer willpower. Despite the pain, she fought back and secured a stunning 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-2 win to move into the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Slam.

Serena Williams: "I was going to go back on the court no matter what"

Serena Williams pictured at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas