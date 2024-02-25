Serena Williams once shared how she and her sister Venus didn't let their tennis rivalry come between them.

Serena told the media:

"I can't necessarily say that our relationship is going to be affected by tennis. We have a strong background, we're Jehovah's Witnesses, we really believe that family comes first, not a game that's going to last ten years at the most. I don't know if I'm going to be playing ten years. It can last. Why would I want that to become between someone who has always been around, always been a very special friend for me. I couldn't imagine that. I definitely don't think she could either. I don't think, no matter how many times we play each other, I could never say that it would affect my relationship with Venus."

