"I just scroll on Tiktok all day to be honest and I like set screen time for myself but I have been putting in the password everytime so I haven't been following it" - Coco Gauff 

Coco Gauff recently shed some light on how she spends some of her time off-the-court. The American recently revealed how she spends time on her phone.

Plying her trade at the ongoing US Open, the 18-year-old dismantled Shuai Zhang, 7-5, 7-5, in the fourth round of the Major. The teenager will now take on Caroline Garcia to fight for a place in the last four of the Grand Slam.

While talking in an on-court interview, Coco Gauff spoke about her phone usage and how she scrolls through Tiktok to spend her time. She also added how she rarely adheres to the screen time limit that she sets for herself.

"I just scroll on Tiktok all day to be honest and I like set screen time for myself but I have been putting in the password everytime so I haven't been following it," Gauff said.

"I'm super happy with how I played. It was mentally and physically a tough match. But I think that shows all the practice is coming together" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff reflected on her comfortable fourth-round victory over her Chinese counterpart, Shuai Zhang, 7-5, 7-5.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gauff spoke about how much she enjoyed her performance and that it was a tough match both mentally and physically.

"I'm super happy with how I played. It was mentally and physically a tough match. But I think that shows all the practice is coming together," she said.

"I mean, there's some days you feel great about a shot, and there's some days you don't. Then you go back and fix it," she added.

Gauff elaborated on the importance of going to practice after a match and stated that it has helped her get back to her best self after finishing an easy or tough match.

"I feel like practicing afterwards has prepped me mentally for these long matches because I'm finishing a match, whether it's an easy win or a tough win or a tough loss, coming back out I think mentally is preparing me to play these second weeks."

Gauff added that she has added this change to her routine during the French Open, which proved to her that the tactic worked.

"I feel like French Open I proved to myself that I can do it. I practiced after a lot of matches in French Open. It's been working for me so I keep going," Gauff added.

