"I just think it's crazy that in that realm I'm able to hit and be mentioned in the same statistics as Serena Williams" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula believes it is a stupendous feat to be compared to Serena Williams statistically as far as her doubles career is concerned.

Pegula joined forces with compatriot Coco Gauff in doubles this year, and together they have claimed three titles. The two also finished as runners-up at the French Open.

Gauff and Pegula are currently ranked No. 2 and 3 on the doubles chart. In singles, they also find themselves in the top 4 and have become the first American pair to be ranked as such simultaneously since Serena Williams and Venus Williams in 2010. They are also the first duo to qualify for the singles and doubles events at the WTA Finals since the Williams sisters achieved the feat in 2009.

Pegula acknowledged that it is nice to be discussed in the same breath as the legendary Williams sisters but admitted that she is unlikely to match their success in the Slams.

“It's crazy to me that I've been able to see stats where like, ‘since Serena, since Venus, since Serena and Venus’. And obviously I don't have the Grand Slam accolades that they do. And to be honest, I never will, I’m 28 I'm not going to win 22 Grand Slams, but I just think it's crazy that in that realm I'm able to hit and be mentioned in the same statistics as her [Serena],” said Jessica Pegula, in an exclusive interview with Eurosport.

Pegula also made the finals of the Madrid Open in singles earlier this year, making her the first American to achieve this feat since Serena Williams won the event in 2013.

“I remember I think the Madrid final was like, even the semi-final I think it was the first American since I don't know Serena or Venus to make it there," Pegula added. "So it's just crazy to be mentioned even in the same statistics as them."

"I'm pretty happy that she won Guadalajara" - Iga Swiatek on Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula[left] stands beside Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula registered the biggest title win of her career when she lifted the Guadalajara Open last month. The American beat the likes of Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari en route to her maiden WTA 1000 title.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek heaped praise on Pegula's win, remarking that the American has been due such a win for a long time. The Pole also lauded Pegula's personality and on-court qualities.

“I always felt like she's really consistent, and I'm pretty happy that she won Guadalajara because I felt like she deserved to have this big title, even earlier,” said Swiatek of Pegula.

“She is that kind of person that I feel like you can trust her. She's on the Player Council and she's always been helpful. Really it feels like she knows what she's doing. She's really intelligent on court as well,” she added.

Poll : 0 votes