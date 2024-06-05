"I don't know how to handle the emotions, the tears just come" - When Coco Gauff broke down after losing to Iga Swiatek in French Open final

Coco Gauff broke down after losing to Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2022 French Open. That match also marked the American's maiden Grand Slam final appearance.

Gauff was the No. 18 seed at Roland-Garros that year and defeated the likes of qualifier Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, 31st seed Elise Mertens, compatriot Sloane Stephens, and Martina Trevisan to reach the championship match, where she faced off against Swiatek.

Even though she played some of her best tennis on her way to the final, the American couldn't replicate that performance against the Pole, who defeated her 6-1, 6-3 to lift her second Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

Afterwards, Gauff buried her head in her towel and was consoled by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo before composing herself for the post-match presentation. She was also seen sobbing during her speech.

Later, Coco Gauff explained to the media that she cried because she didn't know how to handle the roller coaster of emotions she was experiencing:

"Yeah, I think for me I just don't know how to handle the emotions right now. So the tears just come (smiling). I try really hard not to, like, cry on the court, and I knew whether I won or lost I was. But really, I feel happy really and sad, so it's like, I don't know how to handle it."

The 20-year-old added:

"I hate myself for crying. I even told the -- I have to get drug tested and I told the lady, like, 'Do I look like I've been crying for so long? I don't know whether to smile or cry.'"

"I think for me it's just how I respond to everything going on. Because I think for right now like emotionally it's just a lot for me to handle, and I'm like trying really hard not to break," she continued.

Coco Gauff exorcised her demons and won her first Grand Slam at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff pictured with the 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff transcended her heartbreak from the 2022 French Open, moving past her demons to secure her maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open in 2023, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The victory held particular significance for Gauff, as it was her home Slam, making her the first teenager since her idol, Serena Williams, in 1999 to lift the New York Major trophy.

On her way to the championship match, the then-19-year-old had to overcome Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, and Karolina Muchova.