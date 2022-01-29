"I know what Rafa is going for, I knew what Novak was going for, it's kind of their thing, I'm just there to try to win the final"- Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev insists his focus is not to prevent Rafael Nadal from lifting a 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday, but instead to do his own job and put himself in a position to win his second Major.

The Russian reached the final of the Australian Open by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets. The US Open champion is now one win away from sealing the No. 1 ranking.

A few months back, the Russian prevented Novak Djokovic from winning his 21st Major at the US Open, and on Sunday, he will have the chance to prevent Nadal from doing the same.

During his post-match press conference, the 25-year-old said he was aware of the records on the line for Nadal, but stressed his only concern was winning the final.

"It's not me going for the 21st, not me trying to break these records. I'm going for my second one. I'm still far from all these things. I can maybe compete with other guys who have won, but I won't even name them all, I don't know who has maybe two or one. So I'm just, you know, trying to focus on myself, doing my job," he said.

"Of course, you know, I'm not lying, I know what's happening, I know what Rafa is going for, I knew what Novak was going for. I'm not gonna say, Oh, yeah, I am trying not to listen about this. But it's kind of their thing, not mine. I'm just there to try to win the final."

Medvedev is known for his fiery outbursts and he once again courted controversy when he lambasted the chair umpire for not giving Tsitsipas a time violation during their semifinal contest. Nadal, on the other hand, rarely ever lets his emotions boil over.

When asked what he thought of Nadal's attitude on court, Medvedev had nothing but praise for the Spaniard, describing him as a "perfect guy."

"Well, we know how Rafa's mentality in life is like. I don't know if I should call it this way, but he's like a perfect guy, you know, never -- when you ask him why he doesn't break a racquet, like always the story about the controller when he was young and Toni told him you shouldn't do it," he said.

"It's tough, you know. I know many of my friends who break controllers who don't even play tennis. But people can get mad at many things, and I feel like, yeah, Rafa, he's amazing for this. Yeah, have not much to add. He's just amazing about this."

The Russian was also quick to apologize for calling the chair umpire a "small cat." Medvedev said he completely "lost it" in the heat of the moment and that he regretted his choice of words.

"I regret it all the time, because I don't think it's nice. I know that he's -- I know that every referee is trying to do their best," he said. "But, yeah, when you are there, tennis, we don't fight with the fists, but tennis is a fight. It's a one-on-one against another player. So I'm actually really respectful to players who never, almost never show their emotions because, I mean, it's tough, it's tough, because I get, I can get really emotional. I have been working on it.

"So many, many matches I handle it. I think if we look back at myself five years ago when I started playing, just started playing, there was less attention on me, but I was just insanely crazy. Helps me to win matches, I know. So I do regret it 100%, but again, in the heat of the moment, I just lost it."

"I think it's going to be a great battle" - Daniil Medvedev on facing Rafael Nadal in Australian Open final

Medvedev said that the final against Nadal will be a great battle

Sunday's final will be the fifth meeting between Nadal and Medvedev, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 3-1. The World No. 2 expects the match to be a physical battle.

"But probably physical match, you know. Rafa likes to drag people into long rallies. I like it too. I think, yeah, gonna be a great battle," he said.

"But again, I remember last year's final in Australia, even if it was against a different opponent. I'm going to try to be more ready, more focused, fighting more, and give it everything I have in terms of tennis, physically, mentally. Rafa, we know that from the first till last point he's gonna fight his best, and that's what I'm gonna try to do also."

Edited by Arvind Sriram