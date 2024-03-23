"I like challenges but I am not stupid" - When Rafael Nadal joked about not being glad over Novak Djokovic's presence after Miami Open final defeat

Rafael Nadal once jokingly said that he was not glad about Novak Djokovic being around on the ATP Tour.

Both players faced each other in the final of the 2014 Miami Open (then known as the Sony Open). Nadal, who was seeded first at the tournament, booked his place in the title clash after his semifinal opponent Tomas Berdych withdrew before their match due to gastroenteritis.

Second-seeded Djokovic reached the final in a similar manner as his final-four opponent Kei Nishikori withdrew due to a groin injury. The Serb put in a fine performance to defeat Nadal 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Djokovic won his fourth Miami Open title and completed the Sunshine Double, having previously triumphed in Indian Wells.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nadal said that he only played a few games with the right intensity and that Djokovic was better than him during the remainder of the match.

"No, just first few games I was there. I had the break point, and I played a few games and a few points with right way, with right intensity. But for the rest, easy to analyze. The opponent was better than me. That's it. No, some matches, are, you know, more difficult to say," the Spaniard said.

"This one was not that difficult in general. He was better than me in everything. So just congratulate him. That's it. I gonna keep working hard to try to be at very high level for next time," he added.

The then-World No. 1 was later asked if he liked Novak Djokovic being around in light of his penchant for challenges. Nadal jokingly responded that he wasn't glad about the Serb's presence as he wasn't "stupid".

"No. I like challenges, but I am not stupid," the Spaniard said.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced each other thrice at the Miami Open

The Spaniard at the 2017 Miami Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic locked horns thrice at the Miami Open, with the Serb coming out on top each time.

Their first encounter in the tournament came in 2007 when it was called the Sony Ericsson Open. They locked horns in the quarterfinals, with Djokovic winning 6-3, 6-4 to register his very first victory over Nadal. The Serb went on to win the tournament by defeating Guillermo Canas in the final.

They next locked horns in the 2011 final, with Djokovic coming back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4). The 2014 title clash was the last Miami Open encounter between the two.

