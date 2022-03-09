"I looked at him and I couldn't answer a single word, he probably thinks I have ADHD"- Sebastian Eguez on meeting Rafael Nadal

Bolivian tennis player Sebastian Eguez recently revealed that he became speechless after meeting Rafael Nadal on the sidelines of the Indian Wells Masters. The 26-year-old heaped praise on the Spaniard and said it was an "incredible" experience to cross paths with the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Eguez took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing for a picture with Nadal. The Bolivian even joked that his behavior may have prompted Rafael Nadal to think that he has ADHD, a neurodevelopmental disorder in which people have trouble paying attention and controlling impulsive behavior.

"Incredible to have a laugh with Rafa! I didn’t know he was there, and when he said 'Good Morning' I looked at him and I couldn’t answer a single word. He probably thinks I have ADHD!!" Eguez wrote.

Nadal is currently in Indian Wells preparing for the BNP Paribas Open. The World No. 4 will kick off his campaign against either Sebastian Korda, who is a big fan of the Spaniard, or a qualifier.

He is also likely to encounter World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals since both of them are in the same half of the draw. The 35-year-old could meet the red-hot Andrey Rublev in the final. The Russian recently won two back-to-back tournaments on the ATP tour.

Rafael Nadal is 15-0 this season

Nadal with the Acapulco Open title

Rafael Nadal is currently on a 15-match winning streak, marking his best-ever start to a season. The Spaniard emerged victorious in the Melbourne Summer Set, before winning the Australian Open for his 21st Grand Slam crown.

He continued his incredible form in Acapulco, winning the Mexican Open without dropping a set.

If the Spaniard wins three matches at the Indian Wells Masters, he would move past Roger Federer and Pete Sampras on the list of best starts to a season. Federer and Sampras won 17 matches at the start of the 2018 and 1997 seasons respectively.

If he manages to win the Masters event in California, Nadal will improve to 21-0, but he will still trail Novak Djokovic, who won 41 straight matches to start 2011.

Nadal is eyeing his fourth title at the Indian Wells Masters. He last won the tournament in 2013.

