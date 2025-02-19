"I love Serena Williams, I would never hurt her" - When American icon was followed by 'infatuated' stalker around Wimbledon before police arrest

Serena Williams is among one of the greatest tennis players of all time, also making her one of the most recognized faces on the planet. Unfortunately, that fame also comes with its share of downsides.

One particular downside is having to deal with obsessed stalkers. For example, Williams, only 20 years old, was followed around by a 34-year-old man during the 2012 Wimbledon Championships before he was caught by the police.

Identified as Albrecht Stromeyer, he was a German student who had crossed the border to gain access to the American icon. Before Wimbledon, he saw her in action at the Italian Open in Rome, the German Open in Berlin and at a WTA event in Arizona before that.

After raising suspicions, he had been arrested at the Italian Open, and deported from the country before showing up at Wimbledon. Thankfully, police officers in the UK recognized his face when he showed up at Williams' practice session during the tournament.

When stopped by the cops, Stromeyer pleaded, saying:

"I don't hate her, I love her. I would never hurt her."

Speaking to the press about the incident, Chief Superintendent Des Stout of the Borough police called the 34-year-old man 'fixated' on Serena Williams with an 'impossible urge' to meet the American. After the arrest and a 13-month ban from the tournament, Stout revealed, the stalker was sent away to Germany to spend time with his family and seek mental help.

"There have been incidents with Mr Stromeyer trying to get close to Ms Williams. The defendant was seen and recognised by local officers," he said (via The Standard).

"He is infatuated, fixated. I guess he was competing with an impossible urge that was stronger than our warning. He has gone to spend some time with his family and friends now. We have advised him to seek help," he added.

What did Serena Williams say after finding out about the arrest of her Wimbledon stalker?

2022 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

To their credit, Serena Williams and her family were very calm about the ordeal. Williams' mother Oracen Price had no complaints about the security at Wimbledon, adding that her daughter felt very 'relaxed' despite the tense situation.

"Serena is very relaxed about it. She is very happy about the security at Wimbledon," Oracene Price said,

Williams, meanwhile, emphasized that despite the additional security for her on site, she did not want the incident to stop her from enjoying her life.

"The London police were very good. They offered extra security when they arrived. I just try to take extra precautions because I like living," Serena Williams said.

Serena Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champ, quit the sport in 2022 after a career that lasted more than two decades.

