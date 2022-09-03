"I have been lucky enough to have been in that stadium for some of the great rivalries but I've never heard the way it's been the last couple of nights" - Patrick McEnroe on Serena Williams' impact at US Open

Former tennis star Patrick McEnroe recently spoke about the immense support veteran player Serena Williams received at this year's US Open. McEnroe looked back fondly at some of the greatest rivalries he ever witnessed and admitted that the crowd has never been louder than they have been during the American's last couple of matches at Flushing Meadows.

Playing in her first-round match in the doubles category along with her sister Venus Williams, the Williams sisters lost 7-6(5), 6-4 to the Czech pair of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

New Day @NewDay



joins "I've never heard the volume I heard this year in this tournament." @PatrickMcEnroe joins @JohnBerman to discuss Serena and Venus Williams' historic match last night: "I've never heard the volume I heard this year in this tournament."@PatrickMcEnroe joins @JohnBerman to discuss Serena and Venus Williams' historic match last night: https://t.co/fyN8WKk88n

While appearing live on the "New Day" TV show on CNN, McEnroe acknowledged the crowd's immense support for the 40-year-old, who presumably played the last tournament of her illustrious career. He reminisced about attending matches between the all-time greats, including those of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras and between Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"I have been lucky enough to have been in that stadium for some of the all-time greats rivalries, Sampras-Agassi and Venus against Serena, obviously both of them in their prime, Djokovic-Federer, Djokovic-Nadal," he said.

Adding to his point, McEnroe admitted to saying that the crowd's support for Serena Williams has been huge and that he had never heard anything like it before.

"I have never heard the way it's been the last couple of nights. I've never heard the volume I heard this year in this tournament," he added.

Earlier this month, it was reported that there has been an increase in ticket sales and prices for the last Major of the year. The unprecedented price of tickets for the Flushing Meadows showdown was on account of the American's announcement of her impending retirement after the tournament.

Serena Williams out of US Open 2022, loses in 3R

2022 US Open - Day 4

Veteran tennis veteran Serena Williams bowed down to her Australian counterpart, Ajla Tomljanovic, in the third round of the US Open.

Reuters @Reuters Serena Williams loses to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the U.S. Open, what’s expected to be the game-changing player’s final tournament reut.rs/3RcLzHt Serena Williams loses to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the U.S. Open, what’s expected to be the game-changing player’s final tournament reut.rs/3RcLzHt https://t.co/PqbT9xlubu

Williams has been on the receiving end of a lot of appreciation and tributes since announcing her retirement. She played some of her best tennis in a long time during her second-round match against second seed Anett Kontaveit.

However, Tomljanovic ended Serena Williams' impressive run in the last tournament of her career in the third round. The 29-year-old was in fine form in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium and held her composure to win 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1. She will now face Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round at the New York Major.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan