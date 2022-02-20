"I'm so brokenhearted over what's happened but I'm still celebrating his accomplishments" - Venus Williams on late designer Virgil Abloh

Venus Williams recently posted a video of her trip to Paris Fashion Week for the showing of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh's final collection. Abloh, founder of Italian label Off-White, passed away last November due to cancer.

He joined Louis Vuitton in 2018 as artistic director and designed the menswear collection for the French fashion house for Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton's show on January 20 was a tribute to Virgil Abloh and showcased his brilliance in avant-garde streetwear.

Abloh was a long-time friend of Venus and Serena Williams, and had even designed the latter's outfit for the 2019 French Open. Venus Williams, alongside sister Isha Price, decided to witness the final showcase of Abloh's collection and be a part of a tribute to his path-breaking legacy.

"I am going to show you my recent trip to Paris. I love Paris, it's my favorite city in the world and I am always going there," Venus Williams said in the video. "I went to Paris with my sister Isha. We had a wonderful time but we went to see the very last show of Virgil Abloh and to celebrate him and also to see his last works which are really pieces of art."

Williams 'vlogged' throughout her trip and treated viewers to 'behind-the-scenes' footage of how she got ready for the show. She was dressed in Louis Vuitton and looked chic in a navy-blue dress. She paired that up with a stylish black jacket and a pair of boots from one of Louis Vuitton's latest collections.

In the video, the 41-year-old hailed Virgil Abloh as a source of inspiration for her and emphasized the importance of celebrating his life.

"It's Virgil's eighth show for the men's collection and it's also his last show," Williams explained. "Anyone who follows me on social media knows that I love Virgil and that I'm inspired by him. I'm so brokenhearted over what's happened but I'm also still celebrating his accomplishments because there's still things to celebrate about his life."

LaWanda @lawanda50 🏾 Serena Williams and Virgil Abloh in beautiful black and white photos. Serena Williams and Virgil Abloh in beautiful black and white photos. ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/ljuGqc0RV0

Viewers were able to catch further glimpses of the live show and some of Abloh's stunning designs. Venus Williams later admitted that the showcase left her inspired.

"It was so moving, it was incredible," said the seven-time Grand Slam champion of the showcase. "I was so inspired, I was like, 'okay, I have to be better.'"

Venus Williams enjoys tennis action at Delray Beach Open with sister Serena

Venus Williams has been sighted enjoying action from the Delray Beach Open in Florida over the past week. She was seen in the stands with sister Serena Williams and coach Eric Hechtman during fellow American Reilly Opelka and third seed Grigor Dimitrov's matches.

Williams last took to the court at the Chicago Women's Open in 2021 and is yet to confirm her schedule for the 2022 season. Her prolonged absence from the tour has seen her drop down to No. 466 in the WTA rankings.

