"I'm coming and I will have you" - Nick Kyrgios sends warning shot to rest of the tour as he begins preparation for Australian open at home

The 2023 Australian Open is still months away, but tennis' bad boy, Nick Kyrgios, has already declared his intentions of winning the Melbourne Major.

Kyrgios has had an impressive season so far. He reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon. Despite winning the first set, the Australian lost the title to former World No.1 Novak Djokovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). He also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open before losing to Karen Khachanov in five sets.

On his Instagram story, the Australian could be seen working hard at the gym as he gears up for the first Major of 2023.

"AO I'm coming and I will have you," Nick Kyrgios captioned his post.

Kyrgios is quite active on Instagram and often makes use of the AMA (ask me anything) feature. Last week, he shared a romantic picture with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi.

"This is what a team looks like," Kyrgios captioned the post.

Nick Kyrgios' performances at the Australian Open

2021 Australian Open: Day 5

In 2014, Nick Kyrgios made his main draw debut at the Australian Open. The Australian was shown the door in the second round after a five-set loss at the hands of Benoit Paire, 6-7(5), 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

In 2015, he raised quite a few eyebrows as he reached the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. Up against Andy Murray, the Australian's impressive run came to an end after losing in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

In 2016, Kyrgios was knocked out of the tournament in the third round. Having beaten Pablo Carreno Busta and Pablo Cuevas in the first and second rounds, respectively, he lost to then World No. 6 Tomas Berdych, 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

In his next three attempts, Kyrgios was knocked out in the second, fourth and first rounds, respectively. In the 2020 edition, the Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4).

Nick Kyrgios lost to Dominic Thiem in 2021 and Daniil Medvedev earlier this season. The 27-year-old will be determined to put up a better showing at the 2023 Australian Open.

