"I'm ecstatic about getting married, I'm marrying the right girl" - When Pete Sampras opened up about his wife Bridgette Wilson's influence on him

Pete Sampras has never shied away from speaking about his wife, Bridgette Wilson, and 2000 was no exception. Following his triumphant title run at Wimbledon that year, he openly reflected on the positive influence she had on his life.

Sampras and Wilson, a former actress and singer, began dating in 1999 after he noticed her in the film Love Stinks while recovering from an injury. Intrigued, he asked a friend to arrange an introduction, and their connection quickly blossomed.

The couple married in September 2000 in an intimate backyard ceremony at their Beverly Hills home. They went on to welcome two sons: Christian, born in 2002, and Ryan, born in 2005.

Ahead of his wedding, Pete Sampras spoke to The New York Times about the role Bridgette Wilson played in his life and career. He described her as his “rock” and said he was “ecstatic” about marrying the “right girl” and starting a family with her.

"S he was my rock for these two weeks," the American said. "She was just there for me to talk you. She kept me together; she really did."

"Obviously I'm ecstatic about getting married and marrying her, and living our lives together and having a family one day. I'm marrying the right girl," he added.

Sampras won his seventh Wimbledon title in 2000, a victory that firmly established him as one of the greatest grass-court players the sport has ever seen. He beat Australia’s Patrick Rafter in the final in four sets, 6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2. The win gave him his 13th Grand Slam title and pushed him past Roy Emerson’s record of 12 Majors.

Pete Sampras on how his marriage to Bridgette Wilson would affect his career: "I don't see a big change"

Pete Sampras and Bridgette Wilson pictured with their son Ryan | Image Source: Getty

In the same interview, Pete Sampras was asked whether marrying Bridgette Wilson and starting a family might affect his tennis career. He dismissed the concern, saying it would not, and emphasized that he planned to maintain a balance between his on-court and off-court responsibilities.

Sampras said (via The New York Times):

"I don't think so. It might change my life off the court. You know, responsibilities to my wife or my kids. But when I play and practice and train, it will be the same. So I don't see a big change as far as that's concerned."

Pete Sampras closed his career in fitting fashion. His final match came at the 2002 US Open, where he defeated his longtime rival Andre Agassi to claim a 14th Grand Slam. One year later, in 2003, he officially announced his retirement at the same tournament.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Sampras did not move into commentary or coaching. Instead, he stepped out of the spotlight, choosing a quieter life with his family. He has made only rare appearances at exhibitions or tributes and has often avoided the media.

