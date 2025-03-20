"I'm not into it... We'll probably just go away" - When Lindsay Davenport made surprising revelation about her marriage to husband Jon

Lindsay Davenport once made a surprising revelation about marriage plans with her husband Jon Leach. The former World No. 1 married Leach in 2003 and the couple has four children.

During the 2003 Miami Open, then called the NASDAQ-100 Open, Davenport was close to her marriage dates and it was one of the talking points in her press conference. One reporter asked her how the wedding planning was coming, if the exact date was scheduled, and whether she was "into it."

"No, I'm not into it (laughing)," she responded.

Further, she surprisingly revealed:

"No, we haven't really figured anything out. We'll probably just go away and do something small."

When asked if it was set to take place that summer, the American said she did not know. Davenport also said that she was not yet "sucked in" by wedding planners or magazines yet.

"No, no. I do read the magazines, but I haven't gotten sucked in yet," Davenport said.

In late April that year, her agent Tony Godsick revealed that the couple had tied the knot on a beach in Hawaii with family and friends present.

"I'm the luckiest girl" - When Lindsay Davenport revealed how her husband Jon Leach helps her with children

Lindsay Davenport at the Australian Open 1999 - Source: Getty

Four years after their marriage, Lindsay Davenport and her husband Jon Leach welcomed their first child, a son, Jagger Leach, in 2007. Two years later, they became parents again, this time to daughter Lauren Andrus Leach.

When Lauren was just three months old, Davenport sat for an interview with PEOPLE, explaining how her husband makes her the luckiest woman.

"Truly, I’m the luckiest girl: He’s home by 4:00 p.m. and when he walks through the door, he does everything with my son — and I don’t exaggerate," Lindsay Davenport said.

"Any time in the middle of the night, if there’s a cry, he’s always the first one up. I kind of pretend I don’t hear it a lot of the time," she added.

Davenport gave birth to two more daughters, Kaya Emory (2012), and Haven Michelle (2014).

In tennis terms, Davenport dominated the WTA Tour in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She won a total of 55 singles titles including three Grand Slams. She won the 1998 US Open, the 1999 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2000 Australian Open. However, her best finish at the French Open was the semifinal in 1998.

