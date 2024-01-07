"I'm not paranoid, but that machine knows who I am" - When John McEnroe criticized a machine for treating him differently during a match

John McEnroe was once critical of a line-calling machine for treating him differently during a match in 1989.

It was the Nobisco Masters tournament (now known as the ATP Finals), and the American was seeded fourth. He faced eighth seed Aaron Krickstein and won a hard-fought match 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

During the clash, McEnroe was unhappy with the then-used Cyclops machine for a few calls made and said that it knew who he was.

''I'm not paranoid, but that machine knows who I am," the American said.

Speaking about the match, the then-30-year-old said that he started slowly due to the inconsistency of his serve, adding that he was in more danger than he wanted to be in.

"I got off to a slow start, and the big difference was our serves. Mine was up and down. His was consistent. But I got more consistent in the third set. I was in a little more danger than I wanted to be," the American said.

John McEnroe eventually finished second in his group and reached the semifinals of the 1989 Masters before losing 6-4, 6-4 to eventual runner-up Boris Becker.

John McEnroe won the year-end championships thrice throughout his career

John McEnroe with Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Laver Cup

John McEnroe won the season-ending championships thrice throughout his successful tennis career, the first of these triumphs coming in 1978.

That year, he won an all-American group comprising Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors and Harold Solomon before defeating Brian Gottfried to reach the final. There, McEnroe faced Ashe and came back from a set down to win 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

He suffered a final defeat to Ivan Lendl in 1982 before competing in 1983 as the top seed. McEnroe triumphed over Johan Kriek and Mats Wilander to set up a title clash against Lendl, who he beat 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to win the year-end championships for the second time.

The American beat the then-Czech 7-5, 6-0, 6-4 in the final to defend his title in 1984. He previously triumphed over Anders Jarryd and Mats Wilander.

McEnroe won the men's doubles title at the year-end championships seven consecutive times from 1978-1984, with Peter Fleming being his partner.

The American won seven Grand Slam singles titles during his playing days, three at Wimbledon and four at the US Open. He also claimed 10 doubles Majors (nine in men's doubles and one in mixed doubles).