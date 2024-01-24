"I’m paranoid, Oprah told me 'Never let anyone sign any checks'" - When Serena Williams spoke about avoiding the statistic of 'broke' Black athletes

Serena Williams once opened up about how renowned American talk show host Oprah Winfrey's advice played a pivotal role in her journey towards financial responsibility.

As one of the greatest players in tennis history, Williams achieved unparalleled success on tour. She secured a remarkable 23 Grand Slam singles titles, surpassing Steffi Graf's record to become the woman with the most Major titles in the Open Era. She also won a total of 73 tour-level titles, including five WTA Finals titles.

Given her extraordinary success, it comes as no surprise that the American accumulated a whopping $94,816,730 in prize money earnings, placing her first on the all-time list for women's players. This considerable sum significantly outpaces her sister Venus Williams, who holds second place with $42,595,397. Serena Williams also ranks as the fourth-highest earner overall, trailing only Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

Beyond her tournament winnings, her substantial income from her endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures regularly earned her the title of the highest-paid women's athlete, according to Forbes magazine, during her time on tour

However, there was a time when the American was concerned about joining the ranks of "broke" Black athletes, emphasizing her determination to avoid becoming a statistic.

Speaking to Rolling Stone back in 2013, Serena Williams admitted to feeling "paranoid" about her finances. She also recounted receiving valuable financial counsel from Oprah Winfrey, who advised her to personally sign all her checks herself and restrict access to them from others.

"I’m an athlete and I’m black, and a lot of black athletes go broke. I do not want to become a statistic, so maybe I overcompensate. But I’m paranoid. Oprah told me a long time ago, 'You sign every check. Never let anyone sign any checks,'" Serena Williams said.

Looking back at Serena Williams' 23 Grand Slam singles titles

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open. She defeated defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the semifinals before claiming a commanding 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Martina Hingis in the final.

The American had to wait a while for her second Major title before going on a dominant run in 2002, triumphing at the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

Williams went on to win two more titles at the French Open, emerging victorious over defending champion Maria Sharapova in 2013 and beating Lucie Safarova in the 2015 final.

She attained significant success at the Wimbledon Championships, winning seven titles at the grass court Major. Following her maiden title in 2002, she also secured victory at SW19 in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016.

The American won her home Slam on six occasions. After winning her first two US Open titles in 1999 and 2002, she went on to clinch the trophy in 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Serena Williams won her maiden Australian Open title in 2003, defeating her sister Venus Williams 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4 in the final. She also triumphed at the Melbourne Slam in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2015. The American won her 23rd and final Major title at the 2017 Australian Open, securing a 6-4, 6-4 win over Venus in the final.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas