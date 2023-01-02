Emma Raducanu has provided some interesting responses to questions posed to her by the media department of the ASB Classic, revealing how she is quite introverted in nature.

The former US Open champion is making her debut at the ASB Classic this year and will begin her campaign against Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round on Tuesday.

She interacted with tournament sponsor ASB Bank's media department on Sunday, answering some interesting and personal questions about herself. When asked to reveal one thing that people did not know about her, Raducanu mentioned her introverted nature.

"What's one thing people don't know about you" the Brit was asked.

"People don't know, I'm probably quite quiet in general," she responded.

When asked if she has a preference for savory or sweet food items, the 20-year-old went with the latter option.

"Sweet tooth big time," she said.

Raducanu was then asked to describe her wake-up ritual. She disclosed that due to her need for frothing milk (presumably for her morning coffee) soon after waking up, she always travels with her milk frother.

"I wake up, set my alarm, and I froth my milk really soon after. I travel with my milk frother and yeah it's just a little piece of home," she said.

The Brit then went on to say that she cannot ever choose a favorite tennis shot given her preference changes from day-to-day.

"It actually changes depending on the day so I can't disclose one single one," she said.

The World No. 78 further revealed that her favorite place to play on tour is Seoul.

"I played in Seoul, that was cool. I haven't played here (Auckland) yet but Seoul is really really cool," she said.

Unsurprisingly, Raducanu picked her US Open win as her favorite tennis moment.

"Winning the US Open," the Brit said when asked to name her favorite tennis moment.

"I’m probably more in the public eye, but it comes with the territory and I wouldn’t change it for what happened" - Emma Raducanu

Investitures 2022: Emma Raducanu poses with her MBE Award.

During a pre-tournament press conference at the ASB Classic in Auckland, Emma Raducanu admitted to being more involved with her non-tennis commitments due to her shot to fame after winning the US Open.

"The other things around me have changed a lot. So I’ve become extremely busy... that's probably the biggest thing," the former US Open champion told the press at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Acknowledging that her fame means she comes under more media scrutiny, the 20-year-old asserted that she likes things just the way they are.

"I’m probably more in the public eye, but it comes with the territory and I wouldn’t change it for what happened," the Brit stated.

''If there’s something worth talking about they’ll talk, if you’re not worth talking about, then they won’t talk about you," she added.

