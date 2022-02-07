"I have to make a decision that is in accordance with what my body allows me to do" - Rafael Nadal on whether he will compete in Acapulco and Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal has said he will listen to his body when deciding which tournaments to participate in following his triumph at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Spaniard, who has signed up for the Mexican Open and the Indian Wells Masters, revealed that while he would like to compete in Acapulco, he will take the final call based on his fitness.

"I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that is in accordance with what my body allows me to do," said Nadal. "Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective."

Nadal has had a fantastic start to the 2022 season. He started the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1, moving upto No. 5 in the ATP rankings as a result.

The Spaniard was seeded sixth at the Australian Open and defeated Marcos Giron in the opening round before getting the better of Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

He defeated Karen Khachanov in the third round before getting past Adrian Mannarino to reach the quarterfinals. The King of Clay then survived a scare from Denis Shapovalov before comprehensively beating Matteo Berrettini to reach his sixth Australian Open final.

Standing between him and a second Australian Open crown was World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. The Russian started the match brilliantly and took the first two sets 6-2, 7-6. However, Nadal scripted a brilliant comeback to take the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 and win a record 21st Grand Slam title. It was also his first Australian Open title since 2009.

Rafael Nadal remains 5th in the ATP rankings

It is yet to be seen whether the Spaniard will participate in the Mexican Open or Indian Wells Masters

After his triumph Down Under, Nadal remains at No. 5 in the ATP rankings but is only 270 points behind fourth-placed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 990 behind World No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

The Mexican Open is scheduled to take place from February 21-26 but it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will participate in the tournament. He is a three-time champion in Acapulco, winning in 2005, 2013 and 2020.

The Indian Wells Masters, which the World No. 5 has won thrice as well, will take place between March 8-21.

