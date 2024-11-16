Martina Navratilova once shared her reservations about Jennifer Capriati starting her professional tennis journey at a very young age. Navratilova admitted that she wouldn't feel comfortable allowing a daughter of her own to break out on tour so early.

Capriati was primed for tennis success from a very young age, with her father Stefano introducing her to tennis at just three years old. Stefano then enlisted Chris Evert's father Jimmy to coach Capriati when she turned five and made the switch to Rick Macci when she turned 10.

Jennifer Capriati made her professional debut when she was just 13 years old at the 1990 Virginia Slims of Florida, where she made a remarkable run to the final before falling short against top seed Gabriela Sabatini. The American continued to impress at her second tournament, the Family Circle Cup, losing 6-2, 6-4 to Martina Navratilova in the title clash.

Despite Capriati's rapid rise, Navratilova remained cautious. After witnessing the American in one of her early tournaments, the 18-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that she would not let a daughter of hers compete professionally at such a young age.

"I would never have a daughter of my own out there in the professional game at that age," Martina Navratilova was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Jennifer Capriati went on to reach the semifinals of the 1990 French Open on her Grand Slam debut, ending her first professional season as the World No. 8. However, Martina Navratilova's concerns were not unfounded, as Capriati became disillusioned by tennis at the age of 18, after a shock first round loss at the 1993 US Open.

The American chose to take a break from tennis for 14 months, admitting that she "lost it" mentally and even contemplated suicide. Capriati struggled during her hiatus, getting arrested for marijuana possession and shoplifting.

Despite the setbacks, Jennifer Capriati managed to overcome her struggles, making her tennis comeback in 1996. She went on to clinch Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the French Open in 2001, followed by a successful title defense at the Melbourne Slam in 2002.

Martina Navratilova on being 'impressed' by Jennifer Capriati's poise: "I’ve never seen anyone like that at 14, and I hope I never see anyone else like that"

Despite her concerns about Jennifer Capriati's early debut on the professional tour, Martina Navratilova opened up about being impressed by her "poise" at such a young age.

Speaking to her press after her win over Capriati in the 1990 Family Circle Cup final, Navratilova admitted that she had never seen a 14-year-old compete at that level.

"It was a learning experience. I was really impressed with her pace. She hits hard from anywhere on the court. And I was impressed with her poise. I’ve never seen anyone like that at 14, and I hope I never see anyone else like that," Navratilova said.

The pair faced each other on only one more occasion, in the 1991 Wimbledon quarterfinals. A 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati stunned Martina Navratilova in the blockbuster clash, claiming a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

