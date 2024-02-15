  • home icon
  • "I never said, 'This happened to me because I'm Black'" - When Serena Williams shot down accusations that she used racism claims to divert criticism

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 15, 2024 23:13 GMT
Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
Tennis legend Serena Williams once refuted the rumours of her using racism as a card to divert criticism.

Williams said:

"You can go back and read all my transcripts. I personally never said in an article or interview that, "This happened to me because I'm black." I have gone to a store and been treated differently because I was black once. Other than that, no. I mean, you can go back and read all my transcripts. Maybe that was a bit on the fabrication side."

