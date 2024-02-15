"I never said, 'This happened to me because I'm Black'" - When Serena Williams shot down accusations that she used racism claims to divert criticism

Tennis legend Serena Williams once refuted the rumours of her using racism as a card to divert criticism.
Williams said:
"You can go back and read all my transcripts. I personally never said in an article or interview that, "This happened to me because I'm black." I have gone to a store and been treated differently because I was black once. Other than that, no. I mean, you can go back and read all my transcripts. Maybe that was a bit on the fabrication side."
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas
Edited by Pritha Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
GIF
Comment in moderation