"I had never seen a boob before, that was overwhelming for me" - When 17-year-old Andy Roddick was asked by a female fan to sign her chest

Andy Roddick once admitted feeling overwhelmed after declining to sign a female fan's chest when he was just 17 years old, revealing it was his first time seeing breasts in person.

Roddick's comments came during the 2012 US Open, which was his final professional tournament. He had a smooth run until the fourth round, defeating Robert Williams, Bernard Tomic, and Fabio Fognini. However, his journey ended with a loss to former tournament champion Juan Martin del Potro in four sets.

"I had just never seen a boob before, to be honest. It was just ‑‑that was overwhelming for me. This is the second time I have been overwhelmed."

Andy Roddick: "I want everyone to look back and think that I was awesome"

Andy Roddick pictured at the 2012 US Open