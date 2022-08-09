"I only think of pressure when I'm in my press conference because every single question is about pressure."- Emma Raducanu

Coping with the pressures of a professional tennis match is tougher than it sounds and no one knows better than Emma Raducanu. The 19-year-old rose to prominence after winning her maiden US Open title last summer.

Since then, the Brit hasn't lifted any trophies, with two quarterfinal defeats being her greatest achievement of the year.

Sky Sports @SkySports Emma Raducanu insists she isn't feeling pressure as she prepares to defend her US Open title in New York Emma Raducanu insists she isn't feeling pressure as she prepares to defend her US Open title in New York 💪 https://t.co/v143sXLqyW

Speaking to SkySports, the World No. 10 talked about how the pressure of needing to perform eludes her. According to Raducanu, she doesn't feel much pressure on the court. However, press conferences are where the Brit says she feels pressured because most reporters are talking about the "pressure" she faces.

"I feel the pressure or only think about it when I'm in my press conference because every single question is about pressure. So all the pressure I get is from you guys."

Raducanu also spoke about her love for New York as a city and as a location for the last Major of the year, adding that she was looking forward to playing at Flushing Meadows again this year.

"I love New York as a place, as a city, as a tournament. I love everything about it. I'm really looking forward to being there again."

Emma Raducanu will face Camila Giorgi in her first round of Canadian Open

Citi Open - Day 6

After her run to the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, Emma Raducanu will next play at the National Bank Open in Toronto on August 9. The ninth seed is coming off after a shocking defeat at the hands of Ludmilla Samsonova and the reigning US Open champion will kick-start her campaign at the WTA 1000 event against defending champion Camila Giorgi.

This will be Raducanu's first appearance at the Canadian Open in her career. The Brit played in a Challenger event in Chicago last year ahead of the US Open due to her lower ranking.

The 19-year-old hasn't had a good year on the tour so far. Raducanu is yet to get past the second round of a Grand Slam this season and has made the quarterfinals of a WTA tour event only twice this season.

With her US Open defense looming, the Brit stands to drop out of the top-50 if she doesn't have a deep run at the New York Major this year.

