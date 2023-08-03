"I opened the door & there she was - everything I ever wanted" - When Pete Sampras spoke of his romance with wife Bridgette

Matches are made in heaven, or at least that's what tennis legend Pete Sampras likes to believe. The 14-time Grand Slam champion has been married to actress Bridgette Wilson for over two decades now and the happy couple resides in Lake Sherwood, California, with their two children.

The two made for a high-profile couple back in the day, so it was understandable that their romance generated a whole lot of interest in the media circles.

After dating for nine months, Sampras and Wilson tied the knot in a private ceremony on September 30, 2000.

In 2001, Sampras spoke about the wedding and his whirlwind romance with Wilson in a candid interview with InStyle, describing his now wife as the woman of his dreams.

The American had said that he would, like most other people, imagine what the person he would marry be like — adding that all those questions were answered as soon as he met Wilson.

"You always dream about who you are going to marry and think about where she is," Pete Sampras had said. "And then I opened up the door and there Bridgette was -- just everything I've ever wanted."

Sampras added that while he was not sure about the exact day that he realized that Wilson was "the one" for him, he knew that he was drawn to her for the "accumulation of what she was about".

"I can't remember the exact day I knew she was the one; I remember it was an accumulation of what she's about, where she came from, and her family," he added.

Elton John played at Pete Sampras and Bridgette Wilson's wedding

Sampras and Wilson at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships.

Pete Sampras and Bridgette Wilson tied the knot a few days after Marat Safin defeated the 14-time Major winner in the final of the 2000 US Open.

The wedding was attended by Sampras and Wilson's families and friends, including pop icon Elton Jon. In fact, the musician performed at the function, something that Sampras fondly recalled during his interview.

Dubbing it an "amazing" feeling, Sampras said he remembered dancing with Bridgette as Elton John performed, with other guests, including their family members, joining in soon.

"It was an amazing feeling, having Elton John playing, with the two of us dancing to one of his songs," Sampras told InStyle. "Having fun dancing with everyone, and Elton coming out... it was all just a high."