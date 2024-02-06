"I am not here to do something else, I'm not here to act or to model" - When Maria Sharapova dismissed comparisons to Anna Kournikova

Maria Sharapova was once asked about what she thought about being compared to Anna Kournikova, in that whether she might quit tennis if things outside the sport, such as modeling, caught her attention. Sharapova, however, firmly answered with a no, asserting that she thought of herself primarily as a tennis player, with everything else taking a backseat.

Kournikova, for those unaware, burst onto the tennis scene in 1995 and quickly reached her maiden Slam semifinal at Wimbledon in 1995. She rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 8 in 2000, but hung up her racquet just a few years later in 2003.

Although Kournikova went on to have a successful doubles career - winning two women's doubles Grand Slams, two WTA Finals titles and reaching the World No. 1 spot - she never reached the dizzying heights she promised in singles. As for why, many attribute it to her being distracted by off-court interests, as the Russian garnered huge media attention from the get go.

In addition to gracing the covers of several magazines throughout her career, Anna Kournikova was also named as No. 1 in FHM's 'Sexiest Women in the World' editions in the UK and the US in 2002 and one of People magazine's 'World's 50 Most Beautiful People' in 1998.

When Maria Sharapova became an overnight star in tennis, winning the 2003 WTA Newcomer of the Year award, concerns emerged whether she might go the Kournikova route as well. However, when the same question was put to her at the Italian Open the following year, the then teenager quickly dismissed such talks.

Sharapova proclaimed that she was not looking to become an actor or a model, and that she was solely focussed on her one job, which was to play tennis.

"Well, sitting here and loving the sport, you know, I can't say what I'm going to be doing when I'm older, but I have a really big passion for tennis and that's why I'm here. I am not here to do something else, I'm not here to act or to model. This is my job, and I'm here to do it. And as long as I love it, I'm going to do it," Maria Sharapova said in a press conference.

Just a few weeks after that interview, Sharapova went on to claim her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, becoming the third-youngest woman in history to win Wimbledon and breaking into the top 10 rankings for the first time ever.

"I know that tennis is not going to be my whole life, it's my career" - Maria Sharapova

In the same interview, Maria Sharapova admitted that she knew tennis was not going to be her whole life, just her career.

At the same time, she emphasized that it was the main purpose for which she came from Russia to the United States, meaning she wouldn't exchange it for anything else, even if she pursued other interests every now and then.

"I know that tennis is not going to be my whole life. It's my career, of course. This is, you know -- I came to the United States when I was seven years old to play tennis, and I have a big talent at it. And if I can succeed and this is what makes me happy, then this is what I'm going to do. So far, I'm very happy at what I'm doing," Maria Sharapova said.

"I know it's not my whole life I'm going to be playing tennis. I have many other interests I'd like to pursue and I'd like to develop, which I love fashion and, yeah, maybe acting or something like that. But of course I'm very young - I'm only 17 - and right now I just want to be a professional tennis player. And, you know, other than that, when I'm off the court, yeah, I definitely like to do a few things," she added.

Sharapova went on to win four more Grand Slam titles in singles, also completing the Career Grand Slam -- winning all four Majors at least once each.