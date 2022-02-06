“I spent a lot of time on my phone" - Alexander Zverev admits feeling the pressure at  Australian Open 2022 

In a press conference ahead of the finals of the 2022 Montpellier Open, Alexander Zverev admitted that excessive time spent on his phone during the Australian Open put a lot of pressure on him.

“I spent a lot of time on my phone in Australia because my relatives weren't with me. It contributed to putting a lot of pressure on me..." said Zverev.

Zverev suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of World No. 12 Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Heading into the Melbourne Slam as one of the favorites, the German admitted that he played "bad tennis" at the Major.

In the press conference, Zverev reiterated his goal of winning a Grand Slam. Reminding everyone that he has already won five Masters 1000 titles and Olympic gold, the World No. 4 said he is "working hard" to capture his first Major.

"I won the Masters twice, 5 masters 1000, the Olympics, my next goal is to win a Grand Slam. I'm working hard for that," added the World No. 3.

Alexander Zverev on the verge of winning 20th ATP title on Sunday

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Australian Open

Zverev cruised into the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier where he will square off against Alexander Bublik on Sunday. The big-serving Kazakh has had an excellent tournament so far, beating Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic on his way to the summit clash.

Entering the ATP 250 event as a wildcard, Zverev is yet to lose a set in the tournament, registering dominant victories over Adrian Mannarino and Mikail Ymer.

Bublik enjoys a 1-0 lead over Zverev in the head-to-head. The World No. 35 defeated the German in the first round of the Rotterdam Open in 2021.

But Zverev will be confident of avenging the loss and securing his second title in Montpellier, a tournament he last won in 2017.

