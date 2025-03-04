"I would have to support my wife having won Miami Open before" - When Pete Sampras prioritized Bridgette Wilson's Oscars dream over his career

  • home icon
By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Mar 04, 2025 00:24 GMT
Pete Sampras has always spoken highly of his wife, Bridgette Wilson, and his admiration for her was evident when he was willing to make a major sacrifice for her career. He once stated that he would skip the Miami Open to support her professional commitments.

During a press conference at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, now known as the BNP Paribas Open, Sampras was asked if he would attend the Oscars with Wilson, should she receive a nomination, even if it meant skipping the Miami Open.

The American responded that he would, as he had already won in Miami before. However, he admitted that if it were the French Open or Wimbledon, his decision might have been different.

"That's a good question. I would have to support my wife, you know. Having won Miami before, I could be fine with it. If it was the French or Wimbledon, she might have to understand (laughter)," Pete Sampras said.

Wilson is an American actress, singer, and former beauty queen. She was born on September 25, 1973, and won the title of Miss Teen USA 1990. She is best known for her roles in movies like Billy Madison (1995), Mortal Kombat (1995), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), and House on Haunted Hill (1999). She also appeared in TV shows like Saved by the Bell.

Apart from acting, she pursued a brief music career and released two pop albums in the 1990s. She has been married to the American tennis legend for nearly 25 years, and the couple shares two sons.

