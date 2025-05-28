"I don't think they have daughters" - How Ons Jabeur, Danielle Collins, Coco Gauff & others have reacted to French Open's controversial scheduling of women's matches

The 2025 French Open is one of the most significant events on tour. The top players are currently in action at the iconic Major.

Ad

The first three days of the event have been exhilarating so far. The top guns more or less began on a confident note, but some contenders struggled to make their mark in the first round.

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek all passed the first test in Paris this week. On the other hand, Marta Kostyuk, Leylah Fernandez and Anna Kalinskaya registered early losses at the French Open.

With all the excitement and controversies surrounding the Major, the scheduling of women’s matches is still a big topic. Some players believe women should get the prime-time evening slots, while others are okay with how the organizers are handling the issue.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let’s see what the top players have to say about the scheduling debate at the French Open.

1) Coco Gauff leaves it to the tournament organizers to make the call

Gauff at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is the second seed at the French Open and one of the favorites to win the tournament this year. She entered Paris after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome, and started her campaign by cruising past Olivia Gadecki in the first round.

Ad

Here's what the American had to say about the primetime scheduling in Paris:

“I think here is a unique topic because there is only one slot at 8:15. To be honest, I don’t think any girl.. I mean, prove me wrong, but I don’t think anyone wants to play after the 8:15 match. I don’t know what the other girls would think, but I think most people would rather play before that. Maybe there’s a chance to put someone at 6:30 or 7:00. I think if there is only gonna be one match at 8:15, maybe there could be a women’s match. But if they wanna start the night session at 8:15, I’m sure most girls on tour would rather not play after a men’s match and have to go on at 11:00 or 12:00."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gauff She also felt that the scheduling was different for each event on tour and didn't have too many complaints about the issue.

"I think it’s just tournament to tournament. This tournament, this seems to me what they want. But most tournaments do have the two matches, one starting at 7:00 and one afterwards. I can’t really complain. I think it’s just up to the tournament honestly,” Gauff concluded.

Ad

2) Ons Jabeur lashes out at the organizers for not promoting women's sports the right way

Jabeur at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur couldn't stop herself from taking her frustrations out at the organizers. The Tunisian felt that men were given more priority during primetime matches at the French Open.

Ad

Here's what Jabeur said:

"It’s still sad that we are still seeing this. I keep standing by my words. In Europe, in general, it’s unfortunate for women’s sports. Not just for tennis, but in general, whoever is making the decision.. I don’t think they have daughters. I don’t think they wanna treat their daughters like this. It’s a bit ironic, you know."

Ad

She urged the organizers to promote women's sports in the right manner and felt their current decisions were shameful.

"They don’t show women’s sport. They don’t show women’s tennis. Then they ask a question. Yeah, but mostly they watch men. Of course they watch men more, because you show men more. Everything goes together. It’s a shame from the federation. It’s a shame from prime TV that they made such a contract like this," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two-time Wimbledon runner-up also added that Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa's match could have made the primetime this year. The duo battled each other in an intriguing three-set contest, which tilted in favor of the Spaniard.

"A lot of great players deserve to be there. One of the matches was Naomi and Paula. Such an unbelievable match. They were supposed to be there. Iga and Naomi last year were supposed to be there. A lot of great matches that should’ve been there. I know I’m a fan, I would watch that match,” Jabeur concluded.

Ad

3) Danielle Collins feels organizers could benefit by giving primetime slots to women's matches

Collins at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins is one of the most vocal players on tour. The American is known for her bold opinions and direct style of conversation with reporters around the globe.

Ad

Collins started her campaign by defeating Jodie Burrage in the first round. Here's what she said about the scheduling debate in her press conference at the French Open:

"We attract a lot of fans, a lot of crowd. We create a lot of discussion around the game overall, right? And, you know, I think there's certainly value there in having us on the night schedule as well. So, I think it's, yeah, probably a little out of the ordinary compared to some of the other events, right? I mean, that's all I can really say."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Collins will take on Olga Danilovic in the next round. The duo faced each other in Paris last year, where Danilovic defeated the American in three sets.

4) Iga Swiatek maintains her silence, accepts the tournament organizers call on primetime scheduling

Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Lastly, Iga Swiatek maintained her silence about the popular debate at the French Open. She resisted making a negative comment about the issue and said scheduling during prime time didn't make too much of a difference to her.

Ad

"Every year we talk about it. My position didn't change. I like playing day, so I'm happy that I'm done and I can have a longer rest. But on the other hand, people just try to look for not even things between men and women, and you can find that in the schedule a little bit, and you can ask us all the time, but honestly, my answers are not going to change, so I don't mind," Iga Swiatek said

Ad

Swiatek empathised with the players wanting to promote women's sports in a better way, but insisted that the schedule was not in her hands. The Pole stressed once again at the end of her press conference that she didn't have any problems with missing out on prime-time scheduling at the French Open.

Expand Tweet

Swiatek started her campaign by breezing past Rebecca Sramkova in the first round. She will face Emma Raducanu next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More