"I think it was a great opportunity to see how amazing African-American fathers are" - Serena Williams on the story behind King Richard

King Richard, the biopic on Venus and Serena Williams' father, was released last month to widespread praise. The film, starring Will Smith, was honored by America's Film Institute as one of the top 10 movies of 2021.

Some critics have panned the film for telling the story through the lens of Richard Williams instead of his daughters Venus and Serena. But according to Serena, the criticism was unwarranted.

Speaking to Forbes, the former World No. 1 stated that to shed light on the wonderful nature of African-American fathers, the story could only be told in one way.

"I think it was a great opportunity to see how amazing African-American fathers are," Serena Williams said. " A lot of Black men aren't seen in that light."

Since Serena and Venus Williams both served as executive producers, the title was finalized for release only after their approval. Serena heaped praise on the film for portraying her father in a manner not many people were aware of.

"People have gotten the story wrong, or media have portrayed my dad in an untruthful light. We wanted to get this story right," said Serena. "A lot of people think that my dad was a different character. He wanted us to have fun first over anything. That's the thing that I loved most."

Serena also reflected on some of the qualities Richard passed down to her, saying his strength and courage served as a guiding light.

"I love his strength. I love how strong he taught us to be, and not to accept anything less than what we deserve,” Serena said.

It's important to have a great support system: Serena Williams

Serena Williams has thanked her family for the support they showed her throughout her career

During the interview, Serena Williams also spoke about her endorsement deals. The American, who is one of the most popular athletes in tennis, said she was proud of the brands she chose to team up with as they all had a story to tell.

"Everyone I partner with, there's real authenticity and a story behind it," Serena said. "Whether it was something I enjoyed when I was younger or over something I've aspired to have in my life," she added."

Serena also spoke about her four-year-old daughter Olympia, and expressed hope that she could be as good a parent as Richard Williams was to her. She then highlighted the role her family played in her career, saying she couldn't have succeeded without their support.

"Sometimes it takes a family. When you don't have a family, a family can be replaced with friends and people that believe in you," Serena Williams said. "It's important to have a system like that. We couldn't have done it without ours."

Edited by Arvind Sriram