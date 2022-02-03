"I think it's not the last Grand Slam I'm going to see him win" - Coach Carlos Moya on Rafael Nadal's Australian Open triumph

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya believes the Spaniard will add more Grand Slams to his tally following his historic Australian Open triumph on Sunday. According to Moya, Nadal's biggest goal this season is to win Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time.

The 35-year-old won his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open after battling past Daniil Medvedev in the final. The World No. 5 made an incredible comeback from two sets down to win the Melbourne Slam for the first time since 2009.

In an interview with Onda Cero, Carlos Moya said that Nadal's Grand Slam race is not yet finished. The former World No. 1 pointed out that the Spaniard is one of the favorites in every tournament he plays.

"I think it's not the last Grand Slam I'm going to see him win. I'm very aware of who Rafa is and what he's done in the history of tennis. It's very difficult for another to win, but it's Rafa Nadal I won't get tired of say it. He is one of the favorite players for every tournament he can play," said Moya.

"With Rafa Nadal I never give up anything, nor do I think that we are going to a tournament and he has no chance of winning... There were many things that made you see that it was going to be difficult. But the player who was with us was Rafa Nadal, and you can't give up anything. One always has the hope that being with Rafa everything can happen," added the coach.

Spain's Carlos Moya with Rafael Nadal

Moya further disclosed that Nadal is eyeing his 14th French Open title in Paris this year. The coach feels that if the 35-year-old is "healthy," he will once again be one of the favorites at Roland Garros.

"Rafa's great objective this year is Roland Garros and we have to do everything possible to get there in the best way. If he is healthy he is one of the favorites, but there are several months to go with many events in between," mentioned Moya.

I don't think Rafael Nadal's AO win has forced Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated: Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2021

In the same interview, Moya highlighted that Nadal winning his 21st Major has not put additional pressure on Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated. The Serb was unable to defend his Australian Open title after being deported from the country due to his vaccination status.

He could also miss other major tournaments over the rest of the year if vaccine mandates are put in place. According to Moya, the Serb runs the risk of jeopardizing his tennis future by staying unvaccinated.

"I don't think that Rafa Nadal's 21st Grand Slam has forced Djokovic to get vaccinated ... If Djokovic doesn't get vaccinated, he is in serious danger of not playing in almost any Grand Slam again and he would give up on continuing in that career for which he has worked so hard," concluded Moya.

