"I think we cannot say who's going to win for sure" - Daniil Medvedev foresees 'tough' Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-final on Friday, Daniil Medvedev has predicted a tough clash for the Spaniard against Novak Djokovic in the final.

In a contest that was expected to be far more competitive than it eventually turned out to be, Alcaraz saw off the Russian in straight sets. Having lost to Medvedev in their lone grass-court meeting at Wimbledon two years ago, the young Spaniard meant business from the get-go.

After pocketing the first set for the loss of just three games, Alcaraz did likewise in the next two sets to reach his maiden Wimbledon final, having won 11 straight matches on grass. The prize for the young Spaniard is a mouthwatering final clash with the four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic,

With the pair having never clashed on grass before, Medvedev reckons the 'interesting' matchup could live up to its billing. Admitting that Alcaraz has what it takes to topple Djokovic, the Russian said:

"I think, yes (he can beat Djokovic). They never played on grass. Novak on grass, what, he won - I don't want to count - but 30-some matches in a row in Wimbledon. So it's going to be tough just because you play a guy who barely loses here."

Medvedev continued:

"It's going to be an interesting final. No. 1 and 2 in the world right now. ... I think we cannot say who's going to win for sure. I think could be a tough match."

Carlos Alcaraz is the fourth youngest Wimbledon finalist in the Open Era and the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2006.

"He's a very strong player, been No. 1 for many, many weeks" - Daniil Medvedev hails Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

With his win over Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz moved level with the Russian for most match wins (46) this year.

The young Spaniard - a five-time titlist in 2023 - will play for his World No. 1 ranking against Djokovic on Sunday as he eyes a second Grand Slam singles title. Hailing Alcaraz for his amazing exploits at a young age, Medvedev drew a parallel with the big three:

"He's a very strong player. I would say in general to compare like the big three, they're amazing, they win so many Grand Slams, they win so many matches. He's kind of like them. He's still 20. Already has one Grand Slam. Playing great. Been No. 1 for many, many weeks."

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to emulate Rafael Nadal as the only Spaniards in the Open Era to win Wimbledon.