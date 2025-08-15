  • home icon
"I thought I don't want anymore kids, I don't want another marriage" - When John McEnroe opened up about how 2nd wedding to Patty Smyth saved his lfie

By Shyam Kamal
Modified Aug 15, 2025
When John McEnroe opened up about how 2nd wedding to Patty Smyth saved his lfie (Source: Getty)
When John McEnroe opened up about how 2nd wedding to Patty Smyth saved his lfie (Source: Getty)

John McEnroe's first marriage took the tennis world by storm, when the American married Oscar winner Tatum O'Neal in 1986. The relationship lasted eight years, and the pair divorced in 1994. The pair had three children, and sole custody of the kids was given to McEnroe.

Three years later, the former World No. 1 married rockstar Patty Smyth, a marriage that continues to go strong until today. In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2018, McEnroe opened up about his love for his wife, recalling how he did not think he wanted another marriage and more kids when he first met her.

However, things took a 180 when Patty Smyth entered his life, with the American legend going as far as to thank her for giving him a 'second lease' on life.

"I was 35 years old when we started to go out and at that time I thought I don't want anymore kids, I don't want to have another marriage. I just want to go out with some young girls who don't want to do anything but have a good time, and then Patty came along. It gave me a second lease on life and she doesn't get thanked enough," John McEnroe said.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion lavished further praise on his wife, emphasizing how she makes him a better person and how their marriage life makes him feel more 'whole' as an individual.

"[Smyth] has allowed me to do my thing. She makes me more whole and a better person. I like to think we work as a team and we've made each other better, the sum of the two of us is better than individual parts," he added.
Patty Smyth, for those unaware, started her career as the lead vocalist for rock band 'Scandal,' but went on to have an invigorating solo career. Her work with James Ingram on 'Look What Love Has Done' earned her both a Grammy Award nomination and an Academy Award nomination.

"We got very lucky" - Patty Smyth on her marriage to John McEnroe

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside - Source: Getty
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside - Source: Getty

Speaking in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Patty Smyth opened up about her marriage to John McEnroe, reflecting on their 26-year relationship. The rock singer believed she and McEnroe got 'very lucky' finding each other, admitting that she had never initally believed that they would be together for more than two decades.

"Twenty-something years later, I'm like 'Wow', I still have these feelings when I see him. Never did I think that I would ever be with somebody for this long. ... I think we got very lucky."

Residing in New York City, the couple have two grown daughters and now live on their own in Manhattan.

Shyam Kamal

Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda.

