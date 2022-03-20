"I didn't treat the match like I was facing a young player at all, but rather like I was playing against a top-eight player" - Rafael Nadal on his SF win against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz after vanquishing him in their semi-final clash at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. The 21-time Grand Slam champion noted that the victory was only possible as he came into the contest mentally prepared to take on a top-eight player instead of assuming Alcaraz was just another youngster.

In a generational clash, the Mallorcan emerged with a hard-earned win that went all the way to the deciding set. The 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 triumph marked the Spaniard's 20th straight win of the season, which also assured him a place in the final at Indian Wells for the fifth time.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Having dispatched the 18-year-old phenom, Nadal will face Rafael Nadal steps up to beat his fast-advancing compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, dominating the net for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win in more than three hours.Having dispatched the 18-year-old phenom, Nadal will face Taylor Fritz for the Indian Wells title tomorrow. Rafael Nadal steps up to beat his fast-advancing compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, dominating the net for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win in more than three hours.Having dispatched the 18-year-old phenom, Nadal will face Taylor Fritz for the Indian Wells title tomorrow. https://t.co/llYazUui1t

Speaking at his press conference afterward, the former World No. 1 remarked that it was a good match and praised his opponent for the level of tennis he brought to the table.

"I think it was a good match. I didn't treat the match like I was facing a young player at all, but rather like I was playing against a top-eight player," Nadal said. "I didn't come into the match more nervous because I was playing a youngster. In terms of level, that was my feeling."

José Morgado @josemorgado 18yo Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest Indian Wells semifinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988, beating the defending champion Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-3 to reach the last 4 against... Rafael Nadal!



His first of many ATP M1000 semifinals.



The was an *incredible* performance. My God. 18yo Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest Indian Wells semifinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988, beating the defending champion Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-3 to reach the last 4 against... Rafael Nadal!His first of many ATP M1000 semifinals.The was an *incredible* performance. My God. https://t.co/OAFb9Zcd5y

Though Alcaraz is ranked 17th in the ATP rankings, the World No. 4 had no doubt that his level was much higher than that, especially based on his recent performances in the desert. For the record, the teenager hadn't dropped a set in the tournament prior to the meeting with Nadal and had broken serve 20 times.

"I saw [Carlos Alcaraz] play during the whole week and I think his level is at the very top," he said. "That's what I did: go on court with maximum respect, but at the same time treat him like a top player, try to fight for every point and find solutions."

Rafael Nadal declared Alcaraz to be a once-in-a-lifetime player who had all the shots in the book, a quality that helped him switch seamlessly between offense and defense. The 35-year-old was of the opinion that the World No. 17 had "all the ingredients" needed to become a great champion.

"I think he has all the shots. He can play very aggressive. He can play defensive because he's super fast. He can defend amazing balls Of course, when he's playing aggressive, it's difficult to stop him because his quality of the ball is very high," Nadal said. "He has all the ingredients to become an amazing champion.Yeah, I don't have many doubts that he will be great. He is [great] already, by the way."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion remarked that Carlos Alcaraz's speed, energy and grit reminded him of his younger self. With the 18-year-old humble enough to understand that he needs to keep working hard to remain at the top, the Mallorcan was confident that Alcaraz could emulate him in the years to come.

"The energy. The speed on the runs. The amount of passion and determination that he has to become a great champion. That's what I see in him. Looks like he's humble enough to work hard and to understand that we tennis players, if we want to be great champions, the only way is to keep improving during all our careers," he said. "That's what I tried. I really believe that he's doing that."

"Since the beginning of the season, Taylor Fritz been playing a great level of tennis, it's going to be a tough one" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal takes on Taylor Fritz in the final of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

The only person standing between Rafael Nadal and his fourth title at Indian Wells is Taylor Fritz. The American scored an impressive straight-sets victory over an in-form Andrey Rublev in the semifinals to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

José Morgado @josemorgado 24yo Taylor Fritz beats Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4 to reach the biggest final of his career in Indian Wells, in his home state of California. 24yo Taylor Fritz beats Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4 to reach the biggest final of his career in Indian Wells, in his home state of California. https://t.co/wZyw4W5noF

The former World No. 1 noted that he caught only a few moments from the match but was mighty impressed by how aggressively the World No. 20 played to dismantle Rublev on the night.

"[Taylor Fritz] played great. Super aggressive match against a very difficult player to play like Andrey Rublev. He came here winning two tournaments in a row. I think he played with great determination and was very aggressive," Nadal said. "I saw a little of the match and he played very well, honestly."

The World No. 4 won their previous meeting - in the final of the 2020 Mexican Open - in straight sets but he did not expect things to be as easy this time around. Fritz has won 13 matches so far this season, a fact that would give him a lot of confidence in the Mallorcan's opinion.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey 2022 men's singles final



Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz



Nadal leads their head-to-head 1-0. Beat the American 6-3, 6-2 in Acapulco final in 2020 on an outdoor hardcourt



Fritz has improved since then but Nadal is on one of the most impressive rolls of his long career 2022 men's singles finalRafael Nadal vs Taylor FritzNadal leads their head-to-head 1-0. Beat the American 6-3, 6-2 in Acapulco final in 2020 on an outdoor hardcourtFritz has improved since then but Nadal is on one of the most impressive rolls of his long career https://t.co/ccxjT7YrdL

Either way, Nadal was ready to take on the 24-year-old in the quest for a record-equaling 37th Masters 1000 title.

"Both of us, we are different players. I'm ready to face a very tough opponent - he's playing with amazing confidence, he's playing well," he said. "Since the beginning of the season, he's been playing a great level of tennis, so it's going to be a tough one. But we're in the finals of a Masters 1000, so [you can never say]."

