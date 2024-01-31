"I was upset... I don't want anybody saying anything to me that you can't back up" - When Jimmy Connors & John McEnroe almost came to blows

Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe were not the best of friends despite sharing similar qualities, being contemporaries, and hailing from the same country.

While the two fiery, aggressive, and intensely competitive Americans thrilled fans with several enthralling encounters, the finals of the Michelob Light Challenge in 1982 witnessed a rare clash of a different kind.

The one-of-a-kind incident, which took place in the fifth set of a see-sawing title round match in Chicago, necessitated the intervention of several officials to separate the two compatriots who very nearly came to blows.

Connors, who won the match 6-7, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 in just over four-and-a-half hours, stated that he was upset by what McEnroe had said during the game as he did not want anybody saying anything to him that could not be backed up.

"I was upset. I hope it doesn't happen again, but I don't want anybody saying anything to me that you can't back up. If you can't back it up, don't say it," Jimmy Connors stated according to the New York Times.

Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe received several warnings and penalty points during the encounter. McEnroe was pulled up for slamming his racquet while Connors had an exchange with the chair umpire following a line call dispute.

The ill-tempered contest came to a head in the all-important fifth set when Connors walked across the net and confronted his opponent for what he believed were delaying tactics.

Chaotic scenes unfolded as Connors approached McEnroe with an aggressive air even as the West German-born player appeared to be adjusting his racquet strings.

Connors had a lot to say to his junior countryman who initially attempted to ignore the schooling before actually using his elbow to push his rival away.

Connors, who even gestured with his fingers right in McEnroe's face, was finally drawn away by officials who attempted to defuse the situation.

The presence of the match officials did not deter both players from having another go at each other before the situation was finally brought under control.

Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe - An epic rivalry for the ages

From July 1977 until September 1991, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe faced each other 34 times on the tennis court.

While Connors had the edge during the early years of the rivalry, McEnroe eventually caught up and gained the upper hand in the 1980s.

Connors beat McEnroe in the 1977 Wimbledon Championships semifinals and again in the semifinals of the US Open the following year.

McEnroe tilted the scales in the semifinals of the US Open in 1979 before defeating Connors in the 1980 Wimbledon semifinal.

Connors did, however, beat McEnroe in a marathon five-setter in the final of the 1982 Wimbledon Championships but was defeated in straight sets in the 1984 final at SW19.

John McEnroe leads the final head-to-head 20-14 and also holds sway in the Grand Slams, leading his legendary rival 6-3.

Connors trails Ivan Lendl 13-22 and Bjorn Borg 8-15 in career head-to-head stats.